IPL 2020: David Warner blasts 25-ball fifty on birthday to boost Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

David Warner celebrated his birthday in grand style as he blasted a 25-ball fifty to give Sunrisers Hyderabad a blazing start against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Sunrisers Hyderbad skipper led from the front with a calculated assault on the Delhi Capitals bowler, including Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada as he continued his unbelievable consistency in the IPL. Warner had a new partner in Wriddhiman Saha as Sunrisers Hyderabad blazed away to glory against Delhi Capitals.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and inserted the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in on a used pitch in Dubai but the move immediately backfired. It was Wriddhiman Saha who started aggressively with three fours in two overs off Radaba and Nortje. However, Warner signaled ihis intentions in the third over when he slog swept Ravichandran Ashwin for a big six.

Warner followed it up with more boundaries off Anrich Nortje but in the sixth and final over of the powerplay, Warner launched a calculated assault on Rabada as he blasted four boundaries and a six to help him reach his fifty in grand style. The 77 runs in the powerplay was Sunrisers Hyderabad was the team’s joint second best in the IPL. The 54 runs scored by David Warner in the powerplay were the highest by a batsman in this edition of the IPL, going past 42 set by Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The partnership between Saha and Warner also crossed 100. However, Warner was soon dismissed by Axar Patel for 66 as Delhi Capitals got the breakthrough.

Must-win for Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad face a must-win situation in the IPL 2020 if they are to keep their play-off chances alive. The 2016 IPL champions are currently in seventh spot with 10 points and they need a win to keep their chances alive.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are in the second position and a win will ensure that they come closer to the play-off spot.