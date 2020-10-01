IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad â€“ Head-to-head and past encounters

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are currently languishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2020. This is a true story! After the opening win against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings were undone by some power hitting from Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer. Against Delhi Capitals, they were outplayed in all departments. The batting of Chennai Super Kings has been a huge issue. The opening pair of Murali Vijay and Shane Watson have not yet gotten going while MS Dhoni is struggling to finish the games. They are also missing the services of Ambati Rayudu but the good news is that he is back for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

David Warner’s team, on the other hand, got their campaign going with a clinical win against Delhi Capitals. The bowling and the batting clicked, with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow finally combining together along with the additional boost of Kane Williamson. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be determined to overcome the lopsided nature of their contests against MS Dhoni’s team. In 12 encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three times against Chennai Super Kings, which is their worst against any side.

Head-to-head encounters

Matches played - 12

Won by Chennai Super Kings - 9

Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3

Last five encounters

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 23, 2019, Chennai, Result: Chennai Super Kings won by six wickets

David Warner hit 57 but Manish Pandey stole the show with a magnificent 83 off 49 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Vijay Shankar’s cameo helped Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 175/3. However, Shane Watson’s monster 96 and a solid knock from Suresh Raina helped Chennai Super Kings chase down the target without any problems.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, April 17, 2019, Hyderabad, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by six wickets

A superb bowling performance from Rashid Khan, who took 2/17, restricted Chennai Super Kings to 132/5. Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu all got starts but could not convert it into a big score. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow strung a solid partnership of 66 with both players reaching fifty. Despite a late wobble, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to win in style.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 27, 2018, Final, Result: Chennai Super Kings won by eight wickets

It was the grandest return for Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2018 after being suspended for two years. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 181 thanks to aggressive knocks from Kane Williamson, Yusuf Pathan and Carlos Brathwaite. Shane Watson, who injured his hamstring, went absolutely berserk as he blasted 117 off 57 balls which included 11 fours and eight sixes. His knock helped Chennai Super Kings clinch their third IPL title and it was a fairytale return for MS Dhoni’s team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, May 22, 2018, Qualifier 1, Mumbai, Result: Chennai Super Kings won by two wickets

In a low-scoring thriller, Sunrisers Hyderabad received a major boost at the end as Carlos Brathwaite slammed four sixes and a boundary in his knock of 43 from 29 balls. His blitz at the end helped Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 139/7. In response, Chennai Super Kings looked down and out at 97/7 in the 18th over but Faf du Plessis hit 20 runs in Brathwaite’s over and he finished the game with a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Chennai Super Kings scrapped through in a tough fight.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 13, 2018, Pune, Result: Chennai Super Kings won by eight wickets

Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson were the stars with aggressive knocks of 79 and 51 respectively. A total of 179/4 looked to be challenging but Ambati Rayudu’s fantastic 100, which included seven fours and seven sixes, combined with Shane Watson’s 57 helped Chennai Super Kings chase the total down with an over to spare.