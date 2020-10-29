Headlines

IPL 2020 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings are the only team that has been officially eliminated from the playoff race and they will be hoping to spoil the chances of other teams. For Kolkata Knight Riders, they will be hoping to win this match for a loss could put them a step closer to elimination from the knockouts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 11:12 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings are the only side to be officially knocked out of the playoff race in IPL 2020. MS Dhoni’s team will now be looking to spoil the chances of the other teams in the fight for the knockouts. Having defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous game, they will be eager to dish out the same treatment to the Kolkata Knight Riders in this crucial game for Eoin Morgan’s side in IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings will be looking to avoid the wooden spoon in this tournament and for that, they will be hoping to win the remaining two games and ensure Rajasthan Royals lose both their games and hopefully, Sunrisers Hyderabad also lose on game.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, their inconsistency is proving to be a major hurdle in their quest for the playoffs. After beating Delhi Capitals and snapping their three-game losing streak against them, Kolkata Knight Riders crashed down to earth with a huge eight-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab. This has put them in the fifth spot. If they lose to Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab win their remaining two games, then they could be eliminated in the league stages. For Kolkata Knight Riders, the last two games are a do-or-die situation and they will be hoping to win both games by a big margin.

Weather conditions

The weather in Dubai will be warm and dry, with a maximum of 34 degrees and a minimum of 22 degrees. With the humidity at 44 percent, there will be some dew at the ground in this night game.

Pitch report

The wicket in Dubai has slowed down considerably and spinners will play a big role in containing the flow of runs. The par score in Dubai is anywhere in the range of 160-170 and the team that wins the toss will want to bowl first and restrict the team.

Probable 11s

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

