IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy to Eoin Morgan

In a major development before the start of the IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik has decided to hand over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan. The news was confirmed by Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore who told the official website of the franchise (www.kkr.in). Mysore said the prime factor behind the decision of Dinesh Karthik to hand over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan was to focus more on his batting and also wicketkeeping. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in fourth spot with four wins from seven games.

“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner,” Mysore said.

Captain Morgan

Eoin Morgan has led England to glory in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup when they defeated New Zealand in a pulsating final at Lord’s on July 14. Eoin Morgan has been credited for turning around the fortunes of the England cricket team that had reached rock bottom following their debacle in the 2015 World Cup in which they were eliminated in the first round with losses to New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia.

Under Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders have been inconsistent in IPL 2020. Karthik was accused of not having too much clarity when it came to the batting order, shuffling it far too often in order to accommodate other players.

Karthik’s returns have also been minimal with the bat and with this move, it is expected that Dinesh Karthik the batsman will step up and lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the next half of the tournament with the bat while Eoin Morgan takes care of the strategy. In 26 encounters between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians have won 20 and Kolkata Knight Riders have won six in 13 IPL editions so far.