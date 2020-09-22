IPL 2020: Did David Miller sacrifice his wicket for Steve Smith's 50?

2 events in 1 ball - one good and one bad for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

David Miller - who had come on the crease after the fall of Sanju Samson (74) - got run-out for a duck without even facing a single ball on his debut for Rajasthan Royals.

The run-out came after a slight miscommunication between Miller and Steve Smith for the second run. The second run, however, helped Smith reach his half-century.

David Miller's dismissal was the 37th instance of an IPL batsman being run out for a diamond duck.

As for the clash, CSK skipper MS Dhoni had won the toss and welcomed Steve Smith's RR to bat first.

The U19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL debut for RR. Yashasvi Jaiswal was purchased by the Rajasthan franchise for Rs 2.4 crore.

Sanju Samson registered the quickest half-century of his IPL career. The 25-year-old was in red-hot form and played a smashing 19-ball 50 for the men in pink.