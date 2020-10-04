Devdutt Padikkal's throw-back photo with Virat Kohli is winning the net after RCB's IPL 2020 win vs RR

Young opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's innings helped the franchise move to the top of the table with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR).

While Devdutt Padikkal notched his third half-century in four Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, Kohli returned to batting form with an unbeaten 72. The 20-year-old Padikkal's fluent 63 and Kohli's first half-century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs.

Padikkal was dismissed only in the 16th over as RCB registered a comfortable win Steve Smith's Men in Pink.

While netizens praised the combo, Padikkal took to Instagram and shared a throwback image with Kohli. He captioned the image saying, "Passion. Purpose. Progress. #Grateful".

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal will be next seen in action against Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 5 at the Dubai International Stadium.