'Der aaye durust aaye - as always': Rahul Tewatia finally changes Twitter bio and RR are happy

Rahul Tewatia - who in the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was labelled as a villain for his slow start turned the night magical with his sensational 31-ball 53 helping Rajasthan Royals (RR) chase down 224.

After the match, Tewatia himself said he did not waver despite the "worst 20 balls" he ever played early in his roller-coaster knock.

Despite that, netizens found another reason to criticise the all-rounder. The new complains were about how Tewatia's Twitter bio and Display Picture (DP) were still showing he was part of Delhi Daredevils (DD) - now Delhi Capitals (DC).

Now on Tuesday, Tewatia finally returned to Twitter after a two-year hiatus with an epic tweet: "Sorry guys, I'm late." He even changed his bio and DP's.

The Rajasthan franchise also took a dig at the trollers and retweeted Tewatia's tweet saying, "Der aaye durust aaye - as always".

Der aaye durust aaye - as always https://t.co/GcB5Cgbujf September 29, 2020

The 27-year-old had become an overnight sensation after he smashed five sixes against Windies speedster Sheldon Cottrell.

As for his IPL journey, he made his debut in 2014 for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In 2017, he was bought by Punjab and in the 2018 auctions, Tewatia's base price was only Rs 10 lakh but the left-handed batsman went for a whopping Rs 3 crore to Delhi Daredevils. However, he was later traded to the Royals again.