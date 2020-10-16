Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for DC vs CSK IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals are on top of the points table in IPL 2020 heading into the clash against Chennai Super Kings in the double-header on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has thrown up a massive surprise. Many fans would have expected the reverse, with Chennai Super Kings at the top and Delhi Capitals in the middle table. However, the three losses that MS Dhoni’s team suffered on the bounce at the first half has hurt them and now they have been forced to play catch-up. Chennai Super Kings, though, showed that you can never write them off.

MS Dhoni’s team have staged a mini-resurgence with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs. Their campaign is starting to look similar to IPL 2010 in which they lost five out of their first seven games but they went on to win the next five out of seven games to not only enter the play-offs but also won their maiden title. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been consistent with both bat and ball and their death overs display against Rajasthan Royals truly made them look like title contenders.

In the previous match between the two sides, Delhi Capitals outplayed Chennai Super Kings in all departments as they registered a solid 44-run win in Dubai.

Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - IPL 2020

DC vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shane Watson

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Probable Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma

DC vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Match details

The match will be played on October 17, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

DC vs CSK squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

