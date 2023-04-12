CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI for today's IPL 2023 match

CSK vs RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, April 12, 2023. Today's match is a landmark one for CSK skipper MS Dhoni who will be playing his 200th game as Chennai Super Kings captain in front of his home crowd.

Both CSK and RR have won two out of the three games that they have played so far in IPL 2023. Sanju Samson's RR has a better net run rate as compared to CSK.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date and Time: April 12, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV Details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 probably playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.