CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI for today's IPL 2023 match

Today's match between CSK vs RR is a landmark one for CSK skipper MS Dhoni who will be playing his 200th game as Chennai Super Kings captain in front of his home crowd.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

CSK vs RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, April 12, 2023. Today's match is a landmark one for CSK skipper MS Dhoni who will be playing his 200th game as Chennai Super Kings captain in front of his home crowd.

Both CSK and RR have won two out of the three games that they have played so far in IPL 2023. Sanju Samson's RR has a better net run rate as compared to CSK. 

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Details 

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 
Date and Time: April 12, 2023, at 7:30 pm 
Live Streaming and TV Details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction 

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Ravichandran Ashwin
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Captain: Jos Buttler 
Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad 

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 probably playing XI 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals 

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

