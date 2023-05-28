CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023: Check head-to-head record, stats, team news, weather forecast, pitch report | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Today, May 28, the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the IPL season 2023's finale. The match will be held at Gujarat's home field, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings knocked out Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 game by a score of 15 runs to go to their tenth IPL final.

On the other side, MS Dhoni's squad had some challenging times as the Titans appeared to narrow the deficit in a 173-run chase after a shaky beginning. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, staged an incredible recovery against MI in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, defeating them by 62 runs, and headed to the championship game at the Narendra Modi stadium. Gujarat's opening batsman Shubhman Gill solely prevented Mumbai Indians from the IPL 2023 final game.

IPL 2023 head-to-head records between CSK and GT

Gujarat and Chennai have met four times in IPL games. Gujarat has triumphed three times, whereas Chennai has only won one of these four games. Consequently, CSK and GT have a 1-3 overall record against one another. There has only been one match between CSK and GT in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and GT won that match.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Playing eleven

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Mahesh Theekshana are among the players.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma.

IPL 2023 Final: Pitch report for CSK vs GT

Although it has so far demonstrated to be favourable to batting, the Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch has also provided some assistance to new ball bowlers. The average first-inning score in the IPL is 168, while the average second-inning score is 155. In contrast, batting first in 2023 leads to an average mark of 187.

CSK vs GT: Weather forecast for IPL 2023 Finale

The weather in Ahmedabad is probably going to be favourable for a cricket match on May 28, when the IPL final will take place. The temperature will remain between 35 and 40 degrees, and there won't be any chance of rainfall that day, according to Accuweather.

READ | IPL 2023 Final weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans summit clash?