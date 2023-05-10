CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Team captain, vice-captain, Probable XIs, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) today - May 10, 2023 - at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. This is the first match between the two teams in IPL 2023.
Delhi Capitals are coming from a recent victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will be playing at their home ground giving them a slight advantage and favourable playing conditions. Chennai Super Kings are also coming out of a resounding win against the Mumbai Indians.
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, CSK vs DC Fantasy Player Picks
David Warner is a formidable Delhi Capitals opener and would be a challenge for the Chennai bowlers. He can be the captain of your fantasy team.
As for Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been great all season and has given his team a great start. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Captain: David Warner
Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt
Batters: David Warner, Rillee Russow, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, CSK vs DC Probable Playing XI
CSK Probable Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
DC Probable Playing XI
David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.