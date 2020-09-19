CSK v MI IPL 2020 - MS Dhoni's new look sends shockwaves on social media

The 13th edition of the Indian premier league (IPL) is finally underway with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the much-awaited opening match of the tournament. While fans are very much thrilled with the return of MS Dhoni back on the cricketing pitch, a lot of them were surprised to see how muscular their beloved Thala has become during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and made his comeback to the field for the first time in over 14 months.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was last played in India's semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and welcomed Rohit Sharma's Mumbai to bowl first.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians went on to post a respectable total of 162 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. On the chase, CSK lost their opener, Shane Watson, in the first over as Tent Boult struck for MI.

CSK playing 11 - Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

MI playing 11 - Quinton de Kock (W), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah