Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs RCB IPL 2020

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, RCB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head to Head

IPL 2020 is all set to witness a dramatic clash between two of the biggest names in Indian cricket history. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a marquee clash in the Indian Premier League. The stakes are high for both teams, with Royal Challengers Bangalore currently in fifth position with six points from five games while MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are in sixth spot, having lost four out of their six games. Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni know that a loss in the game on Saturday in Dubai could dent their momentum in the race to the playoffs which has already gotten crowded.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with MS Dhoni’s team holding a 15-8 advantage against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both these teams have put up a brilliant performance in the past, with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning their last encounter by one run despite some brilliance from MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni wil be determined to get on top of each other and avoid a big loss as that could prove to be costly. For MS Dhoni, yet another loss could see his playoff hopes dashed.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - IPL 2020

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match details

The match will be played on October 10, 2020, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

CSK vs RCB squads:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CSK Dream11 Team/ RCB Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more