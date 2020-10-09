Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs RCB IPL 2020

Headlines

Jimmy Neesham eager to pursue World Cup redemption following heartbreaking 2019 experience

'Bigger than Milky Way Galaxy': NASA shares stunning photo of Pinwheel Galaxy, 70 % bigger than ours

'Chocolate wapas do': MS Dhoni's hilarious interaction with a fan in USA goes viral - Watch

'Dhoni told me to observe...': Suresh Raina backs this star batter to open for Team India

Is Genelia Deshmukh pregnant? Riteish Deshmukh says 'I wouldn't mind having…'

Jimmy Neesham eager to pursue World Cup redemption following heartbreaking 2019 experience

'Bigger than Milky Way Galaxy': NASA shares stunning photo of Pinwheel Galaxy, 70 % bigger than ours

'Chocolate wapas do': MS Dhoni's hilarious interaction with a fan in USA goes viral - Watch

8 best lean protein foods for weight loss 

Lung disease: Simple ways to prevent acute bronchitis

8 superfoods that contain more protein than eggs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik's fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Watch: Residents Of Morocco's Marrakesh Recount Dreadful Moment Of Deadly Quake

Jawan vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2: How Shah Rukh Khan beat himself and Sunny Deol to rewrite box office records

Is Genelia Deshmukh pregnant? Riteish Deshmukh says 'I wouldn't mind having…'

Jatt & Juliet 3: Diljit Dosanjh confirms return of comedy franchise with Neeru Bajwa, film to release on this date

IPL

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs RCB IPL 2020

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, RCB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head to Head

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2020, 02:41 PM IST

IPL 2020 is all set to witness a dramatic clash between two of the biggest names in Indian cricket history. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a marquee clash in the Indian Premier League. The stakes are high for both teams, with Royal Challengers Bangalore currently in fifth position with six points from five games while MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are in sixth spot, having lost four out of their six games. Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni know that a loss in the game on Saturday in Dubai could dent their momentum in the race to the playoffs which has already gotten crowded.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with MS Dhoni’s team holding a 15-8 advantage against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both these teams have put up a brilliant performance in the past, with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning their last encounter by one run despite some brilliance from MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni wil be determined to get on top of each other and avoid a big loss as that could prove to be costly. For MS Dhoni, yet another loss could see his playoff hopes dashed.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - IPL 2020

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match details

The match will be played on October 10, 2020, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

CSK vs RCB squads:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CSK Dream11 Team/ RCB Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more

Jawan vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2: How Shah Rukh Khan beat himself and Sunny Deol to rewrite box office records

Shah Rukh Khan gets teary-eyed after musicians play Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera song in viral video- Watch

'Chocolate wapas do': MS Dhoni's hilarious interaction with a fan in USA goes viral - Watch

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal to have its teaser released on this day: Report

Lucknow rains: Heavy rainfall likely to continue today, waterlogging reported in several areas

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik's fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE