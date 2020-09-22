'Career sankat me hai': Twitter trolls Rishabh Pant after Sanju Samson's thunderous knock vs CSK

Headlines

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeIPL

IPL

'Career sankat me hai': Twitter trolls Rishabh Pant after Sanju Samson's thunderous knock vs CSK

Twitter hilariously trolls Rishabh Pant after Sanju Samson's thunderous knock vs CSK

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 09:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanju Samson registered the quickest half-century of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opening match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (September 22). However, his smashing innings ignited a meme fest on Twitter as people started questioning fellow Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's Team India post.

Samson, who was called in action early, did not waste time and started to rain hell on the CSK bowlers.

The 25-year-old was in red-hot form and played a smashing 19-ball 50 for the men in pink.

On his way to the landmark score, Samson rained havoc on the CSK bowling unit with his bat as he scored 36 runs out of 50 with sixes.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman struck six sixes and one boundary to bag the fastest half-century of his IPL career. However, Samson's lightning knock of 74 runs off just 32 deliveries came to an end after Deepak Chahar took an excellent catch.

Sanju's 73-run innings also consisted of 9 huge maximums.

THIS IS HOW TWITTER REACTED:

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Udd Ja Kale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using work without permission

Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attend G20 Summit in India: Kremlin

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale, available at Rs 64,999

Former US President Donald Trump released on bond from Fulton County jail

Meet Bharat Kumar, son of security guard who made it to ISRO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE