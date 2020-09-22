'Career sankat me hai': Twitter trolls Rishabh Pant after Sanju Samson's thunderous knock vs CSK

Twitter hilariously trolls Rishabh Pant after Sanju Samson's thunderous knock vs CSK

Sanju Samson registered the quickest half-century of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opening match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (September 22). However, his smashing innings ignited a meme fest on Twitter as people started questioning fellow Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's Team India post.

Samson, who was called in action early, did not waste time and started to rain hell on the CSK bowlers.

The 25-year-old was in red-hot form and played a smashing 19-ball 50 for the men in pink.

On his way to the landmark score, Samson rained havoc on the CSK bowling unit with his bat as he scored 36 runs out of 50 with sixes.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman struck six sixes and one boundary to bag the fastest half-century of his IPL career. However, Samson's lightning knock of 74 runs off just 32 deliveries came to an end after Deepak Chahar took an excellent catch.

Sanju's 73-run innings also consisted of 9 huge maximums.

THIS IS HOW TWITTER REACTED:

Rishabh Pant after watching Sanju Samson's inning pic.twitter.com/6631m0IR78 — Pratyush (@pratyushmanutd) September 22, 2020

Who Is Best Batsman ?



Retweet For Sanju Samson



Like For Rishabh Pant#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/0zJg7501d2 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile Rishabh Pant in indian squad pic.twitter.com/x8KsVHJsVi — Priyones Dass (@priyones_dass) September 22, 2020