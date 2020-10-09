'Batsmen think of CSK as govt job': Virender Sehwag brutally analyses Chennai Super Kings

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar praises India's top-order consistency in Ind vs Pak match

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

'Next is Samudrayaan': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals India's manned deep ocean mission

Wordle 815 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 12

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India record their biggest victory vs PAK in ODI history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Asia Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar praises India's top-order consistency in Ind vs Pak match

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

Players who have scored 13000 or more runs in ODI

Weight loss: 8 Indian superfoods that burn belly fat faster

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan inspires Delhi Police’s new advisory on road safety

HomeIPL

IPL

'Batsmen think of CSK as govt job': Virender Sehwag brutally analyses Chennai Super Kings

Virender Sehwag has brutally analyzed Chennai Super Kings' poor start to IPL 2020 run so far.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2020, 11:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had the worst possible start to their IPL 2020 campaign and former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag has brutally criticized the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja after CSK lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi.

"It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn't help," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they'll get their salary anyway," he added.

After stumbling to a 10-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that playing an extra batsman would not help the side as they already have enough batters in their lineup.

"We have got a lot of batsmen anyway so I think the balance is pretty good with six batsmen, with Bravo at number eight, we are struggling to use him, I don't playing an extra batsman will help. You also have to look at the combination, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo were very good.

"Our challenge is that our two all-rounders are going well, Watson and Faf are also going well, it's very hard to fit an international bowler in this lineup. We are relying on the Indian bowlers with Shardul and Deepak, you have got Indian quality. It's a pretty well-balanced side, but with the experience we have, we should have won the game against KKR," said Fleming while replying to an ANI query during the post-match press conference.

When asked as to what was the turning point in the game, Fleming replied: "Ideally you want one-two players who bat through the innings, if you give an opportunity to an IPL team, they have some quality overs to take it, Narine's overs at the backend made it pretty difficult, if we could have had one batsman who scored 75+ and continue the partnership for the next four-five overs, the game might have been different. Kolkata hung in there, they put pressure on us and we just could not accelerate. I think we feel disappointed that we let it slip, Kolkata hung in there enough to create pressure on us."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2: How Shah Rukh Khan beat himself and Sunny Deol to rewrite box office records

'My criticism was about...': Venkatesh Prasad clarifies his 'one corrupt, arrogant guy' tweet against BCCI

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 2240 Staff Nurse before this date, check eligibility

Shah Rukh Khan gets teary-eyed after musicians play Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera song in viral video- Watch

PM Modi announces conclusion of G20 Summit, recites peace prayer ‘Swati Astu Vishwa’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE