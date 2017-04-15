Andrew Tye's hat-trick gives Gujarat Lions their first win of IPL 10

Australian pacer Andrew Tye took a hat-trick on his IPL debut as Gujarat Lions defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

Tye scalped five wickets giving away 17 runs in his quota of four overs before the batsmen put on a collective show to chase down the 172 target, with two overs to spare.

Gujarat Lions got off to a blazing start with Brendon McCullum 49 and Dwayne Smith 47 sharing quick fire 94 runs for the opening stand in just 53 balls.

Skipper Suresh Raina (35*) and Aaron Finch (33*) then stitched an unbeaten 61-run fourth wicket stand to overwhelm the target.

Finch finished off the proceedings in great style, clobbering Lockie Ferguson for two huge hits over the fence to get Gujarat Lions their first win in this edition of the IPL.

Earlier put into bat, Rising Pune Super Giants made 171 for eight. Skipper Steven Smith 43 and Manoj Tiwary 31 were the main scorer for Pune team.

Tye's hat-trick was second of the day after Royal Challengers Bangalore's Samuel Badree achieved the feat earlier in the day against Mumbai Indians.

