Ali Khan joins KKR squad in UAE, set to become first USA cricketer to play in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in American cricketer Ali Khan as the direct replacement of fast bowler Harry Gurney for IPL 2020. Ali Khan, 29, had an impressive campaign with Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in this season's Cerrebian Premier League (CPL) 2020. Gurney, who suffered a shoulder injury, is set to undergo his surgery and has pulled out of the IPL and England's Vitality Blast last month.

Ahead of the 13th edition fo the Indian IPL, Ali Khan arrived at KKR's team hotel to join the rest of the squad.

"Your wait for the replacement is now over! Join us in welcoming the first US National to play in the Dream11 IPL," tweeted the two-time IPL winners.

Your wait for the replacement is now over! Join us in welcoming the first US National to play in the #Dream11IPL, @IamAlikhan23 #KKR #HaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL https://t.co/cKgNA2k7Rx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 13, 2020

Ali was part of the TKR squad which went on to secure the CPL 2020 on a 12-match unbeaten streak. He is also set to become the first American cricketer to feature in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.