PBKS vs KKR Indian Premier League 2023: Both teams will be trying to get their seasons off to a winning start after finishing in the bottom half of the points standings the previous year.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has begun on March 31, 2023. The second IPL 2023 game will take place in Mohali as two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) (KKR). Both teams want to start the competition with a victory this time around because they both placed in the bottom half of the points standings last time.

IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Match Details

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Date & Time: Saturday, April 1, 3:30 PM IST



Telecast & Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and JioCinema