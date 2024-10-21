Donald Trump turned chef during the Pennsylvania campaign and took a jibe at Kamala Harris ahead of the US presidential elections.

Ahead of the US presidential elections, Republican Donald Trump served fries during his campaign in Pennsylvania. The former president also took a jibe at his Democrat rival Kamala Harris who has worked at the fast-food chain in her young gays. On Sunday, which happened to be Harris’ birthday, Trump said that he had worked for 15 minutes more than Harris.

Trump visited McDonald’s on Sunday and interacted with the customers while serving french fries. A video of him dipping wire basket of potatoes in an oil pot has surfaced wherein he could be seen wearing an apron over his crisped white shirt and red tie. In the clip, the 70-year-old was heard saying, “I like this job, I'm having a lot of fun here. I've always wanted to work at McDonald's.” He was seen handing over fries to his supporters standing outside the drive-through window of the food chain franchise.

Further, Trump also sent out a birthday wish to Harris, who turned a year older on Sunday. He said, “I think I'll get her some flowers. Maybe I'll get her some fries.” Ahead of Trump’s visit, a circular was posted at the restaurant's doors to inform about its closure due to his visit.

“While we are not a political organization, we proudly open our doors to everyone and as a locally owned and operated location, this visit provides a unique opportunity to shine a light on the positive impact of small businesses here in Feasterville,” read a part of the circular. Some reports said that the customers were handpicked and people rehearse at the drive-thru ahead of Trump’s arrival.

The US presidential election is just two weeks away, and Trump and Harris are on their final campaign trips in important states. Meanwhile, Trump also made a surprise visit to the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets.