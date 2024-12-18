H1 B visa is very popular among Indians. Relaxing H-1B visa rules would especially help Indian professionals to land higher paying technical jobs in the US.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has relaxed rules for H-1B visas which may aid US companies in hiring foreign talents.

H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to hire foreign skilled professionals that especially requires technical working knowledge in certain fields.

Why H1B visa is important to Indians?

H1 B visa is very popular among Indians. Relaxing H-1B visa rules would especially help Indian professionals to land higher paying technical jobs in the US. Rules relating to H1B have been important to Indians as US has been a major tech hub for them. The move will also help Indian students to upgrade from F-1 student visas to H-1B visas.

Also, this new move will allow US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to speed up the application process for those whose H-1B visa has been already approved.

On the other hand, India has traditionally been a major attraction for US tech companies as it has been a major source of skilled migrants. For years, technology companies in US have been dependent on a pool of skilled workers from India.

What does the new rule says?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the rule on Tuesday with an aim to bring more flexibility to employers and workers after altering criteria for certain positions and NGOs who will be excluded from the annual statutory limit on H-1B visas.

This will help US companies to maintain competition in the market. According to the new rule, students looking to upgrade to H1B visa would be able to attain legal status and employment approval hassle free.

As president elect Donald Trump will hold the reigns to the new administration soon, it is believed that he will prove to be instrumental in implementing a legal route for those who want to work in US.