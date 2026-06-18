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FSSAI New Rule: Food businesses must switch to food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades now; Details inside

Knives, blades and cutting equipment should be maintained in a sound and hygienic condition, according to the government, directing state food safety commissioners to ensure vigilance in this regard.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

FSSAI New Rule: Food businesses must switch to food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades now; Details inside
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued fresh directives for all Food Business Operators (FBOs) across the country, mandating the use of only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades, and cutting equipment in food handling and processing operations.

The new guidelines come amid FSSAI’s intensified food safety crackdown this month. Just days before this directive, FSSAI ordered all Food Business Operators to stop using metallic stapler pins, wires and similar materials in food packaging after multiple reports of pins found inside cakes and food packets. 

FSSA: Use of Corrosion-resistant knives, blades must

Knives, blades and cutting equipment should be maintained in a sound and hygienic condition, according to the government, directing state food safety commissioners to ensure vigilance in this regard. 

Citing Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, the advisory said that equipment, utensils and food-contact surfaces used in food handling, preparation, processing, packaging and storage shall be made of food-grade, non-toxic, corrosion-resistant materials and shall be maintained in a hygienic condition to prevent contamination of food.

FSSAI warned that the use of rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged, inadequately cleaned or non-food-grade knives, blades and cutting equipment may result in physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food and is not in conformity with sanitary and hygienic requirements.

Compliance requirement for FBOs:

  • Use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and cutting equipment in all food handling operations.
  • All rusted, corroded, or damaged equipment must be immediately removed from use and replaced.
  • Adequate cleaning, sanitisation and sterilisation procedures must be mandatorily followed wherever applicable.

Actions on non-compliance:

FSSAI has instructed state food safety commissioners, regional directors, and local food safety officers to strengthen inspections. Appropriate action may be initiated in cases of non-compliance under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Penalties under Chapter IX include up to Rs 2 lakh fine for general contraventions under Section 55, up to Rs 3 lakh fine plus 6 months jail for unsafe food under Section 56, up to Rs 5 lakh for sub-standard food under Section 57, up to Rs 3 lakh for misbranding under Section 58, up to Rs1 lakh for unhygienic manufacturing under Section 59 which covers rusted knives violating Schedule 4, and up to Rs 1 lakh for failing to follow FSSAI directions under Section 63. 

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