From Screens to Streets: How Integra Robotics is Building India’s Physical AI Future

Start-up in Bengaluru is re-imagining the unorganized landscape of robotics industry with their modular platform for defense, industry and hazardous operations.

Start-up in Bengaluru is re-imagining the unorganized landscape of robotics industry with their modular platform for defense, industry and hazardous operations.

As the world embraces artificial intelligence to transform software and content creation, a Bengaluru-based robotics startup is taking AI into the real world, quite literally.

The robotic revolution in India isn't going to be about building specific robots for specific problems, says Integra Robotics, it's going to be about building a flexible technological platform that can be adapted to countless missions. The approach, dubbed the “Origami Model” by the company, is a fundamental change in the design and use of robotics platforms.

The company explains that the approach is straightforward, but effective: They give people a single underpinning robotics stack that can be bent into various shapes based on the job in hand. Rather than developing different systems for defence use, industrial automation application and hazardous-environment operation, all of Integra's core technologies (actuators, sensors, control systems, vision and software) have been kept consistent for many different use cases within the modular platform.

The platform consists of three technology layers: manipulation, mobility, mission systems. The manipulation function enables robots to interact with objects using robotic arms and grippers. Mobility allows navigation of outdoor environments, complex terrain and factories using UGVs. For specific applications, such as subsea work, defence systems, mission systems combine these features.

The unique thing about Integra is that it's a practical solution that's more and more autonomous. For hazardous situations, such as a suspected item-handling situation, a robot can be sent into a risk area and an operator can keep control from a safe distance with real time video and sensor information. The operational data generated by the robots is fed back into the system, continually enhancing autonomy and reliability throughout the fleet as more robots are deployed.

Making the journey from Entrepreneur to Entrepreneurial India for MSMEs

The company's launch is a perfect fit with the automation needs of India. Multinational corporations use costly and precisely engineered industrial systems while small and medium manufacturing enterprises are facing the challenges of the traditional automation system in terms of cost and complexity. This modular robotic arm can be configured for a particular application by an existing small Indian manufacturing company in just about 35 days, a significant improvement over the usual integration time.

The Company has recently been granted an Indian patent for its remote robotic manipulation system, marking a significant milestone for Indian deep-tech. The patented technology maps the operator's complete upper body, including fingers, hands, arms, head, neck and spine, onto a robotic platform using Bio-Inverse Kinematics. Operators work inside an immersive VR environment wearing haptic gesture gloves that provide real-time force feedback, replacing error-prone monitor feeds. The system is built to run on low-bandwidth networks with minimal latency, keeping operators safe during hazardous tasks such as remote ordnance disposal..

What sets Integra apart is its pragmatic blend of remote operation and growing autonomy. In dangerous scenarios say, a suspected item handling situation a robot can be deployed into a risk zone while an operator maintains control from a safe location, receiving real-time video and sensor data. As more robots are deployed, the operational data they generate feeds back into the system, continuously improving autonomy and reliability across the fleet.

Bridging the Gap for India’s MSMEs

The company’s timing aligns perfectly with India’s automation needs. While multinational corporations leverage expensive, rigidly engineered industrial systems, small and medium-sized manufacturing units struggle with the cost and complexity of conventional automation. A small Indian manufacturer needing to automate pick-and-place operations can now deploy a modular robotic arm configured for their specific task in approximately 35 days a significant acceleration compared to traditional integration timelines.

“This flexibility is especially important for India’s MSMEs, where automation adoption is often constrained by cost and rigidity of conventional solutions,” Integra notes, identifying a massive untapped market.

The applications extend far beyond factories. In mines, energy facilities, and ports, mobile robots equipped with cameras can inspect hazardous infrastructure while manipulators handle equipment in areas too dangerous or inaccessible for humans. Integra is even developing subsea manipulation systems for underwater operations where direct human intervention is costly and high-risk.

Proven Execution and Ambitious Plans

The company’s technical credentials are substantial. Ninety-five percent of its design is developed in-house, with 14 products across four categories robotic arms, end-of-arm tooling, special-purpose robots, and unmanned ground vehicles achieving TRL-8 maturity (near-production status). Integra has filed five patents on its modular stack technology.

Recent deployment metrics demonstrate traction: nine products across four clients in 150 days, spanning four product categories. Now, Integra is preparing a Series A funding round to accelerate sales, build demonstration units, advance autonomy capabilities, and expand engineering talent.

Looking ahead, Q3 2026 will bring significant announcements: a 20-DOF haptic bionic hand for the humanoid market and a new subsea manipulator variant.

The Bigger Vision

Ultimately, Integra’s ambition transcends individual robot sales. The company envisions India’s fragmented demand for automation, defence robotics, and hazardous-environment solutions converging through a common technological foundation. Each deployed robot becomes a data source feeding into what Integra describes as a “foundational physical intelligence layer for India.”