5 . Controversy in skies

The jet gift has sparked debate, as the U.S. Constitution restricts federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign states. Legal and political experts are closely watching how this plays out. Also, Qatari officials have clarified that reports of a $400 million Boeing jet being gifted to President Donald Trump are "inaccurate". Instead, they described the potential transfer of the aircraft as a "government-to-government" arrangement, where the plane would be temporarily used as Air Force One.