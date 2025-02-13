Pope Francis also appeared to take a jibe at JD Vance, the United States Vice President, who had cited Catholic theology to defend America’s immigration crackdown.

Pope Francis and officials of US President Donald Trump’s administration have gotten involved in a fierce war of wards over the issue of mass immigration deportations by the United States. The pope criticized the US government for its treatment of illegal immigrants while the US has hit back saying the former should stay away from its border issues. Here’s what the matter is all about.

Pope Francis’ attack

In a letter addressed to US bishops, Pope Francis, who is the first Latin American pope in history, described the ongoing deportations as a “major crisis."

“The act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness,” the pope wrote.

Issuing a strong warning to the US administration, the Argentine pope said, “What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly.”

US hits back

The US administration was quick to respond to the pope’s comments. Tom Homan, President Trump’s adviser on border issues, hit back at Pope Francis, noting that he lives in a city-state surrounded by walls. “He wants to attack us for securing our border. He’s got a wall around the Vatican, does he not?” Homan said. “So he’s got a wall around that protects his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States.”

“I wish he'd stick to the Catholic Church and fix that and leave border enforcement to us,” he added.

Pope’s jibe at Vance

Pope Francis also appeared to take a jibe at JD Vance, the US Vice President, who had cited Catholic theology to defend America’s immigration crackdown. “Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups,” the pope wrote in his letter.

US’ immigration crackdown

The US has launched a crackdown on illegal immigrants since Trump took charge as US President in January. More than 8,000 people have been arrested as part of the crackdown, according to figures released by the White House. Some of them have been deported while others are being held in prisons. The deportees also include over 100 Indians, who were recently flown out of the US in a military plane.