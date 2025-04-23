The AI-Driven Web3 Startup Launches Its Revolutionary Platform for Smart Contract Auditing and Market Sentiment Analysis. XD-acquired consortium assembled by the Zyber Stow Group has joined hands with Agna Capital, a Dubai-based company fostering startup ventures.

Leading the New Frontiers: The AI-Driven Web3 Startup Launches Its Revolutionary Platform for Smart Contract Auditing and Market Sentiment Analysis. XD-acquired consortium assembled by the Zyber Stow Group has joined hands with Agna Capital, a Dubai-based company fostering startup ventures.

Agna Capital is founded by a former Woodstock VC, established for its focus on Web3 Pranav Sharma. It brings a deep pool of know-how into early-stage investments. Zyber 365 in Delaware, USA, spearheaded by a well-known entrepreneur Pearl Kapur, is known for its innovations in decentralized technologies and cybersecurity.

This MOU is helpful in bringing synergy across the startup and investment ecosystem. By sourcing deals, mentoring startups, and providing strategic assistance for high-growth ventures, Zyber 365 creates a whole new alliance in co-investment opportunities, sharing market insights, and collaborating to nurture early-phase innovation in emerging sectors such as Aerospace, Climate Tech, and Deep Tech.

"We're honored to associate with a firm along Agna Capital that shares our same passion for innovation and entrepreneurial growth", Pearly Kapur, Founder & Chairman, Zyber 365 Group, said. "This collaboration will provide us access to new avenues along which we can seriously engage with the venture ecosystem and empower a next generation of disruptive companies".

As a Venture Partner, Zyber will tap on its sectoral expertise to assist Agna Capital in investment evaluation and enhance participation in its portfolio companies around go-to-market strategy, fundraising and product development.

"Together we aspire to empower stellar founders and drive huge value," joined Kapur.

The Memorandum of Understanding reinforces the commitment of each firm to creating an innovation landscape and an environment for the inspiring of visionary entrepreneurs while facilitating access to funds and resources for high-potential start-ups.