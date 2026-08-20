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Yohan Poonawalla’s business and legacy recognised at Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026

Poonawalla Group Chairman Yohan Poonawalla recognized by the prestigious “Stars of the Deccan” recognition at Hurun India for his leadership & entrepreneurial journey.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

Yohan Poonawalla’s business and legacy recognised at Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026
Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, honoured with the prestigious Hurun India “Stars of the Deccan” recognition, celebrating his leadership & entrepreneurial journey
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Yohan Poonawalla, identified as a strong business leader, billionaire and philanthropist, has been given the recognition of Hurun Centricity Stars of the Deccan 2026. An award that recognizes the unique imprint Mr. Yohan Poonawalla has left over the decades while playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of the state's vibrant business fabric and its emergence as one of the most respected hubs of entrepreneurship, manufacturing and innovation in India with a growing global presence.  

The Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026, presented by Hurun India in partnership with Centricity, brought together leading entrepreneurs, business families and wealth creators from the region, recognising individuals whose journeys reflect the entrepreneurial strength and wealth-creation story of the Deccan.  

The recognition honoured Mr. Poonawalla, as “a leader who has built for India and built from it, creating impact within the region and carrying its legacy to the rest of the nation.” It acknowledges his multifaceted journey spanning engineering, financial services, real estates, sports and horse breeding, alongside his contribution to Pune and the wider Deccan’s economic and social landscape. As the head of Poonawalla Engineering, with interests across financial services, real estate and other ventures, Poonawalla continues to build on a legacy deeply rooted in Pune. Over generations, the Poonawalla family has established a strong presence in the city, contributing to its evolving business and cultural ecosystem while carrying its legacy beyond the region. 

Commenting on the recognition, Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, said, “It is an honour to be recognised among the Stars of the Deccan. For me, success is about not just business numbers. It is all about creating something meaningful that will be remembered and passed on to the next generation. Whether through entrepreneurship or supporting causes close to my heart or contributing to the wider community, I believe in building a legacy that has purpose and lasting value. This recognition is deeply encouraging and I am grateful to Hurun India for this acknowledgement “ 

His contribution extends beyond enterprise through the Poonawalla family’s philanthropic initiatives and the Yohan Poonawalla Foundation supporting education, healthcare, sports, community development and civic initiatives.  

The Hurun Centricity Stars of the Deccan 2026 recognition therefore marks another milestone in Poonawalla’s journey, celebrating a personality whose interests span business and entrepreneurship while extending into the worlds of Sports, philanthropy and cultural heritage.  

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