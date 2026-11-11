Yogi Adityanath’s Push to Restore Every Eligible Voter’s Right: A Contrast with Akhilesh Yadav’s Party’s Unaddressed Electoral-Administrative Legacy

In this opinion piece, Sunny Singh examines Yogi Adityanath's response to Uttar Pradesh's voter list discrepancies and contrasts it with the Samajwadi Party's record on electoral administration.

Written by Sunny Singh

A missing name on a voting roll is a missing voice, and the question of how many names have gone missing in Uttar Pradesh now demands a precise answer. In a recent interview, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that about 1.27 crore voters whose names appear on the state’s panchayat rolls do not appear on the Assembly roll after the Special Intensive Revision. He identified among them large numbers of verified residents on panchayat rolls, beneficiaries of state welfare schemes, and nearly 4.5 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19. The figure is a claim that requires name-by-name verification; the Election Commission does not record religion on its rolls. What the discrepancy does expose, however, is the long-standing consequence of maintaining two separate electoral databases—one for Assembly and parliamentary elections under the Election Commission of India, and another for panchayats and municipalities under the State Election Commission—without adequate periodic reconciliation.

Article 324 vests the Election Commission with the superintendence, direction and control of elections to Parliament and the State Legislatures. Articles 243K and 243ZA assign the State Election Commission authority over panchayat and municipal rolls. The constitutional division is deliberate and necessary. In practice it has produced two parallel lists whose boundaries, revision calendars and eligibility checks have not always been aligned. An elector may legitimately appear on a panchayat roll and yet be absent from the Assembly roll for reasons of address change, incomplete documentation, or simple failure of the two systems to speak to each other. The reverse can also occur. When the last comprehensive cross-check of this kind was conducted more than two decades ago, subsequent population movement, deaths, new adult registrations and permanent migration accumulated without a matching exercise of comparable intensity. The result is a technical and administrative mismatch whose scale has only now become visible.

Initially, consider the objectives of the revision. Uttar Pradesh began with a roll of 15.44 crore names and reached a draft of 13.39 crore. A roll that keeps the dead, the duplicated, and the departed misstates the electorate. Robert Dahl listed inclusive citizenship and free and fair elections among the core institutions of any real democracy. The revision therefore strengthens representative government. Its stated objects are straightforward: no eligible citizen left out, no ineligible person retained, after the prescribed process of house-to-house verification, claims and objections. Routine summary revision invites objections against an existing roll; intensive revision adds enumeration. The Supreme Court’s 2026 observations, as summarized by the Union Government, treated the exercise as falling within the Commission’s statutory and constitutional mandate. An accurate roll strengthens the principle of universal adult suffrage under Article 326 and the single general roll required by Article 325. Cleaning the list of the dead, the permanently migrated and the duplicated is ordinary democratic maintenance. The difficulty in Uttar Pradesh is that the tools for such maintenance—both the Election Commission’s special revision and the State Election Commission’s local-body revisions—were left under-used for long periods. Successive governments had the opportunity to strengthen coordination between the two authorities; the present exercise has simply made the accumulated gap harder to ignore.

Yogi Adityanath’s response has been to place the mismatch before the Election Commission itself. The state government sent a memorandum seeking an explanation for the absence of eligible names and requesting their inclusion after verification. He has not asked for the revision to be abandoned. He has asked that it be completed correctly. That distinction matters. A chief minister who supports a national exercise while reporting structural discrepancies in its execution acts as a partner in a federal system: state governments see the panchayat rolls and the ground reality first. The memorandum is consistent with the broader effort, at both Centre and state, to use modern enumeration methods and technology to restore the accuracy that earlier decades of limited oversight allowed to erode. Errors that surface during such a long-delayed exercise are not evidence of institutional hostility; they are the predictable residue of a system last subjected to intensive cross-checking a generation ago. The counter-measures—claims windows, booth-level verification, restoration of valid names—are built into the legal procedure. Far from exposing an internal split, the memorandum explicitly supports the national mission for clean, tamper-proof, transparent electoral rolls.

Rather than address the underlying problem of coordination between two constitutional bodies, the Samajwadi Party has primarily questioned the Chief Minister’s figures and the source of his information. Opposition leaders have called the revision ‘vote chori’ and have demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. Others have redirected attention to alleged internal differences within the ruling party. Arvind Kejriwal offered Akhilesh Yadav advance congratulations, and Mr. Yadav alleged an internal conspiracy against Yogi Adityanath. This “Yogi versus Central Leadership” narrative is a political invention designed to obscure the core issue. The pattern is consistent with a longer record of limited engagement with routine electoral-administrative maintenance. When the opportunity existed to insist on regular reconciliation between Assembly and local-body rolls, or to strengthen the ordinary machinery of claims and corrections, that opportunity was not seized. Questioning the numbers without engaging the institutional gap leaves the practical problem unexamined. It is impossible for both opposition claims to be valid. If the revision favoured the governing party, its Chief Minister would not report the absence of eligible names and seek their restoration.

B. R. Ambedkar told the Constituent Assembly that politics would recognize one person, one vote, and one vote, one value. John Stuart Mill described the denial of a voice in decisions that affect a person as a personal injustice. Robert Dahl included inclusive citizenship among the core institutions of democracy. These statements do not require the Commission to abandon verification; they require that verification protect every eligible name. Voting is also how a democracy hears its own feedback. V. O. Key argued in The Responsible Electorate that voters judge governments sensibly on what they see and receive. A household that gets ration, electricity, water, and safer streets can return to its government, and a household that does not can try another option. If the name is present on the roll, the process is influenced by either option. The Chief Minister cited welfare beneficiaries and about 4.5 lakh voters aged 18 and 19 among those missing. Their votes would measure performance, whichever way they fall. The Chief Minister’s emphasis on these groups among the unmatched names is therefore not a community claim in search of privilege; it is a reminder that performance, whether rewarded or rejected, can be registered only by those who remain on the list. The remedy he seeks—an audit-verified roll open to claims—serves every eligible citizen of every faith.

What should happen next is plain. The Commission should publish the panchayat-to-Assembly roll reconciliation, name by name, and open a clear window for every omitted citizen to claim inclusion. Booth-level officers must visit households on the unmatched list. Citizens should check their own names. Proposed deletions must follow the prescribed opportunity to object. These are not exceptional concessions; they are the ordinary safeguards that accompany any intensive revision. Their consistent application will determine whether the exercise achieves its dual purpose: protecting the franchise of every eligible citizen while ensuring the roll remains accurate and legally compliant.

The 1.27 crore figure, whatever its final verified size, is the visible symptom of a coordination problem that earlier governments left unaddressed. The present governments at the Centre and in the state have chosen to use the existing statutory tools, modernize their application, and invite correction where names have been missed. That is the opposite of an attempt to shrink the electorate. It is an attempt to restore the list to the condition that universal adult suffrage requires. An accurate roll does not favour one party or one community; it simply allows every eligible citizen to be counted.

Author: Sunny Singh is a research scholar in the Department of Political Science at the University of Delhi and works as a Research Associate at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF) in New Delhi.)