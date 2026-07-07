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Yash Kataria Celebrates a Landmark Win as Kataria Jewellers Adds Another Jewel to Its Crown at the UK’s Asia Cup Polo International Weekend

Kataria Jewellers staged a stunning comeback to win at Asia Cup Polo, showcasing resilience, heritage, luxury, and leadership by Yash Kataria.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

Yash Kataria Celebrates a Landmark Win as Kataria Jewellers Adds Another Jewel to Its Crown at the UK’s Asia Cup Polo International Weekend
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The 20th edition of the Asia Cup Polo International Weekend on 17th – 19th of June at Winkfield Park Polo Club, Windsor was a great summer event. The best in sport, luxury and philanthropy came together amidst pristine polo fields, champagne receptions and honored guests from around the globe. However one story jumped out as the day progressed. It was owned by Kataria Jewellers whose memory remains unforgettable on the polo ground in the form of the game they played.  

Moment of the tournament. 

Represented by Yash Kataria, the Kataria Jewellers team faced off against the Red Ribbon team in what proved to be the day's most thrilling contest. At half-time, the odds seemed firmly stacked against them. The Red Ribbon team had built a commanding 7-3 lead, leaving little room for error. Yet, what followed was a masterclass in resilience. Refusing to let the game slip away, Kataria Jewellers team mounted a determined fightback, matching goal for goal until the scoreboard read 8-8 with less than a minute remaining. Just when the match seemed destined for a dramatic finish, Josh Clover delivered the decisive strike in the closing seconds, sealing a remarkable victory for Kataria Jewellers and bringing the crowd to its feet. 

For a brand that has spent over a century building its reputation on precision, patience and excellence, the victory felt fitting. Established in 1909, Kataria Jewellers has grown from a trusted family-run business in Ratlam into one of India's most respected luxury jewellery brands. For over 116 years, the name has stood for exceptional craftsmanship, uncompromising purity and enduring customer trust. Today, with one of Central India's largest luxury jewellery showrooms and an expanding presence across the country, Kataria Jewellers continues to blend heritage with innovation while remaining rooted in the values that shaped its journey. 

That spirit is being carried forward by the brand’s next generation of leadership. Yash Kataria, CEO of Kataria Jewellers, has played a key role in modernising the business with a global perspective, driving innovation while preserving the legacy built by previous generations. Under his leadership, the brand continues to evolve, bringing together its rich heritage and a contemporary vision of luxury. As he takes the family legacy forward, he represents a new chapter for Kataria Jewellers, one that honours its past while confidently shaping its future. 

Beyond the action on the polo field, the Asia Cup Polo International Weekend delivered an experience befitting its reputation as one of the UK's premier luxury sporting events. Guests were welcomed with an elegant champagne and canapés reception before making their way into the exclusive VIP marquee, where Chakra curated an exquisite three-course silver-service lunch complemented by premium wines sponsored by Halo. The afternoon also celebrated the spirit of giving through a charity auction supporting the Kidney Fund, featuring exceptional experiences including rare tea chests from London Tea Exchange, an exclusive private visit to the James Bond island film set in Thailand, Royal Albert Hall concert experiences with a Rolls-Royce chauffeur, and a luxurious stay at Raffles Jaipur, among several other coveted prizes. Adding a touch of glamour to the celebrations, London-based designer Richa Sharma presented a captivating runway show that seamlessly blended fashion with the elegance of the occasion  

Amidst all the glamour, however, it was Kataria Jewellers that truly stole the spotlight. Their victory was more than a win on the scoreboard. It reflected the same commitment to excellence, resilience and timeless craftsmanship that has defined the brand for generations. Whether creating heirloom jewellery or competing on one of polo's most prestigious stages, Kataria Jewellers continues to prove that true legacy isn't simply inherited, it's earned. 

 

 

 

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