Today, at IIT Delhi, Indian Businessman Pearl Kapur launched Xanfi, a generative AI-powered chatbot designed to assist, create, and communicate in real time across 100+ languages, including all 22 official Indian languages. Unlike many Indian startups focused on commerce and delivery apps, Xanfi shifts the focus toward AI-powered intelligence and accessibility.

"While the ecosystem is busy building food and grocery delivery apps, we are delivering intelligence, creativity, and knowledge," said Pearl Kapur, founder of Xanfi. "India is ready to lead the global AI race, and Xanfi is a step in that direction."

What Xanfi Offers

Xanfi is a multilingual conversational AI that provides real-time answers, generates content, and assists across multiple domains, including:

Content creation (blogs, captions, scripts)

Market & financial analysis

Legal & astrological insights

Relationship advice

AI art generation (in a unique Ghibli-inspired style)

Key Differentiators

100+ languages, including deep support for Indian languages and cultural contexts.

Trained on Indian datasets for better accuracy in local queries compared to global AI tools.

Free access, unlike some premium AI services.

A Shift in India’s Tech Landscape

Xanfi represents a move toward homegrown, inclusive AI—prioritizing intelligence over logistics. Built for students, professionals, and creatives, it aims to make advanced AI accessible to all.