Winstol is an anabolic steroid which has been chemically formulated by modifying the structure of DTH. This has given it improved properties in respect of enhancing lean muscle mass, improving strength, enhancing endurance and stamina.
The young populace all over the world are passionate about improving their look, their muscular figure charms and strength. Many also embrace the harder line, participating in power training, bodybuilding, athletes and other competitive sports requiring muscular strength. Though apparently it may seem that the muscles can easily be grown by gyms, it is not as easy as said. The first point is that you need to have patience and perseverance. Pursuing a regular routine with high physical performances can be quite bothersome unless you have a real passion.
But things can be made smooth by using anabolic steroids such as Winstrol. It helps you gain lean muscle mass quickly. Not only this, it also helps in improving the strength of the muscles.
Winstol is an anabolic steroid which is made by modifying dihydrotestosterone or DHT. Unlike other steroids which are often taken through injection, Winstol can be taken orally. The drug gives you all the benefits of natural testosterone but with minimal side effects.
This drug was first introduced by the pharmaceutical company named Pfizer. It comes under the category of controlled substance in the USA. Stanozolol is the chemical name of the drug Winstol.
The bodybuilders, power trainers and athletes widely use Winstrol for lean muscle growth, improving strength, shedding fats and increasing performances as well as physical fitness.
In the medical field, Winstrol is used to treat diseases like Angioedema, Lipodermatosclerosis etc. this drug can also be used along with other steroids to improve targeted effects like bulking, cutting etc. But you must consult your health professionals before deciding the dosages and cycle for your individual needs.
The normal dosage of Winstrol is 20 mg to 90 mg. Few enthusiasts use even 100 mg to get improved performances. The best way is to follow the guidelines provided by your consulting doctor. However it may take 6 weeks before you can see results picking up.
The cycle for the drug Winstol is recommended for 3 to 4 weeks. It is not recommended to take a longer cycle because it may call upon some organs like heart and liver. You may think of using a liver supplement to prevent any possibility of liver damage. For enhancing muscle mass and also for improving performances a dose of 50 mg is well enough.
The drug is available both in oral as well as injectable form.
The female users need to be cautious as the drug may cause side effects such as facial hair as well as baldness.
Additional Side effects in males
Erection of penis frequently as well as persistently, also aggravated the condition of the acne.
Additional side effects in females
Hoarseness, acne, changes in the pattern of menstruation and facial hair growth.
Interaction with other prescription medicines
Warning for pregnant and breastfeeding women
Pregnant women must avoid taking this medicine as it may cause birth defects. If you are pregnant or planning pregnancy in near future you must avoid taking this drug.
It is still not well established whether Winstrol is excreted through breast milk. If excreted it may cause potential hazards for the nursing infant.
Ingredients of Winstol
The drug is available for people above 21 years of age
Benefits of Winstol
The market research by our experts leads them to the website MisterOlympia.to as the topmost dependable and reliable source for the purchase of quality Winstrol products. You get the following advantages by buying from this source:
Some customers may be lucky enough to avail a lucrative coupon code offer which would give you the opportunity to get $25 off on your next purchase. The coupon code is 25WIN.
Buying in online markets is quite troublesome as ordinary purchasers find it extremely difficult to find the right source. Many fake products are available in the market under the cover of exquisite advertising and showmanship. But such fake products may cause damage to various organs of the body.
For the benefit of the customers we recommend the website MisterOlympia.to where you may get quality and pure products of the right potency.
There is also an offer of coupon code 25WIN using which you may avail the advantage of getting the product with $25 off.
