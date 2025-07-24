The Chandelier Fan Gets Big: Oltao Changes the Aesthetic of the Ceiling with Technology and Scale
Gautam Adani earns Rs 5380000000 profit as this company announces Q1 results, revenue rises by...
Massive setback for Virat Kohli as Karnataka govt approves stampede probe report; RCB, cops to face action
Meet woman, 'beauty with brain', who left medical studies, cracked UPSC exam not once but twice with AIR..., she is from...
Himachal Pradesh: 5 dead, several injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Sarkaghat
Kamal Haasan reviews Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu-starrer Maareesan, calls it 'a delightful creation': 'Beneath its humour lies...'
BIG blow to Pakistan as its passport ranked among 'least powerful' globally due to..., check India's position
IND vs ENG: Why Dhruv Jurel can't bat as Rishabh Pant's replacement in Manchester Test?
This small city in India tops for extra-marital affairs, surpasses Delhi, Mumbai, Pune
Will the Brown Revolution 2.0 bring the next big step in growth of Indian economy?
Rakesh Roshan blamed Madhuri Dixit for Shah Rukh Khan's Koyla failure, allegedly said 'she wasn’t...'
Who is Vikas Barala, BJP MP's son, facing stalking case, appointed law officer?
Himachal Pradesh: At least 5 killed, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge in Mandi, here's what we know so far
Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever reveals she was asked to strip on video call by...': 'Imagine there is a 50-year-old man and you are...'
US President Donald Trump's BIG message to Microsoft, Google, over hiring in India, says, 'Those days are over'
India-UK sign free trade agreement during PM Modi's meeting with Keir Starmer
Will US tech giants like Google, Microsoft stop hiring Indians under pressure from Donald Trump? Silicon Valley may suffer as...
'Saiyaara proves we don't need to have the baggage of huge stars': Tejas Deoskar says Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday film gives 'great lease of...' | Exclusive
Little girls energetic dance to Amir Khan, Kajol's Chanda Chamke goes viral, netizens say 'This performance should go...'
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 to be released soon at sbi.co.in, know how to download hall tickets
'What creativity': UP Police gets creative with ‘Sayyara’ twist to highlight road safety
Meet Tummala Snikitha, NEET topper with 99.9 percentile, secured AIR 3, got admission in...
UPI is free for all, then how did Google Pay, PhonePe earn over Rs 5000 crore without selling a single product? Know their business model
How UnicoConnect Empowers Businesses with Scalable Apps Using No-Code Platforms like Xano?
'I am not even sure...': Hailey Bieber finally breaks silence on Justin Bieber divorce rumours, singer's mental health struggles
Election of vice president: BJP-led NDA or Congress-led INDIA, who may win?
Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie review: Pawan Kalyan's engaging period drama ends with high expectations for Part 2, Bobby Deol is scene-stealer despite limited role
After Coldplay kiss cam scandal, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan is living 'low-key' at...
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Bombay HC makes BIG changes for visarjan; says...
Rishabh Pant out of England Test series? THIS star cricketer from Kavya Maran's SRH could replace him
Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power issue statements after ED raids on businesses linked to Anil Ambani
Taxpayers Alert! ITR filing 2025 deadline not same for all: Here's all you need to know
Does 'Raj' in Yash Raj Films stand for yesteryear superstar Rajesh Khanna? New biography states 'they had unofficial agreement that...'
This is world’s longest Metro network with 508 stations, 20 lines, 10 million daily passengers, not Delhi, London, New York, it is located in...
Meet actor who was called 'flop master', then became superstar, did 30 films with one heroine, became 'Mahanayak' before Amitabh, he is..
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update on Rs 108000 crore bullet train project, Gujarat-Maharashtra stretch to be completed by...
Election of Vice President: Why are ballot papers and not EVMs used? What is system of single transferable vote?
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rishabh Pant achieves this unique record, becomes first wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to...
Were Ahaan Panday and Tara Sutaria dating? Viral photo of Saiyaara star on one knee sparks reactions online
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's iconic song to be recreated in Don 3, will feature Ranveer Singh with..., name is..
Mumbai Train Blasts: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC verdict acquitting 12 accused
'Established through my popularity': Ahaan Panday's statement claiming he is NOT related to Chunky Panday goes viral
India's highest paid model debuted with Sridevi, was so hated for 10-second scene that he quit Bollywood, left India forever, changed his name to..., is now..
Russian plane crashes in Amur, kills all 49 on board
Columbia University agrees to pay USD 200 million fine to Donald Trump administration: Here's why
Day after attack on Indian student, Hindu temple vandalised in Australia with racist graffiti like 'Go home brown..', here's what we know so far
ED conducts raids at businesses linked to Anil Ambani
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant visit London's Swaminarayan Temple days after their first wedding anniversary, Mukesh Ambani joins them, watch viral video
Hari Hara Veera Mallu X review: Pawan Kalyan creates 'mass hysteria' in cinemas, fans hails his film 'perfect blend' of emotions with 'rich visuals'
Bad news for employees as this IT giant delays onboarding, 600 left without job, not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Azim Premji's Wipro, Google, Amazon, it is...
Gita Gopinath's IMF salary vs Harvard salary: How much will IMF deputy managing director earn when she returns to Harvard University in August
Ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, know how Smriti Irani's OG show ended after over 1800 episodes
Narayana Murthy's Infosys gives BIG update on salary hike, says, ‘Next one we'll have to…’
Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash has quirky birthday wish for cricketer as he turns 35, says 'Getting older...'
Archana Puran Singh makes BIG STATEMENT in defending nepotism, says unlike outsiders, star kids have 'sense of...'
Vaani Kapoor reveals if she's returning in War 2, opens up on Kiara Advani replacing her in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer: 'I'm coming back'
BIG worry for India, as Turkey unveils first hypersonic ballistic missile, capable of destroying...
BCCI gives BIG update on Rishabh Pant's injury that forced him to retire hurt: 'He was taken for...'
Meet woman, IIT grad who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR..., now posted at...
'Shame on us': Janhvi Kapoor condemns Thane assault case, slams accused for attacking young girl: 'How do you live with yourself'
Who is Harshvardhan Jain? Ghaziabad man busted for running fake embassy posing as diplomat, UP STF seizes 4 luxury cars, Rs 44 lakh cash, and...
Another SHOCKING statement from Tanushree Dutta, alleges threats from..: 'I fear for my life just like Sushant Singh Rajput'
PM Modi arrives in London for 2-day UK visit, long-awaited free trade deal expected today
Sanjay Gupta gives this CRUCIAL advice to Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara's success, urges them to 'decide wisely and...'
Not Bangladesh, Iran, Syria, THIS Muslim nation has world's weakest passport, can only travel to 26 countries visa-free, it is...
Meet Eva Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, set to marry Harry Charles in lavish wedding worth Rs..., know who is richer
Blackrock prohibits employees from using...in China, know why US companies are struggling to operate in China
DNA TV Show: Israel's intelligence agency Mossad's Iran plan decoded
After IBM, Microsoft, this big US tech company shuts AI lab in China, which generated revenue worth Rs...
Meet director, who performed poojas as priest; worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, is now...
Heartwarming video shows American woman practising Marathi with her husband: '10 points for the effort'
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Rishabh Pant's historic milestone overshadowed by gruesome injury, India 264/4 at stumps
Saiyaara box office collection day 6: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 200-crore mark, earns...
Delhi metro video goes viral for showing passengers calmly waiting in line: 'I'm in disbelief'
DNA Verified: Jagdeep Dhankhar asked to vacate his official residence immediately? Know the truth behind viral claim
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant scripts history, becomes first visiting wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket to achieve THIS huge feat
Surveen Chawla says she wanted to quit Bollywood, lost roles due to casting couch: 'It just felt dirty to even...'
Shocking! Tiger Hide, expensive liquor among assets worth whopping Rs...,found in raid on massive properties
Watch: Massive setback for India as Rishabh Pant stretchered off after nasty foot injury in IND vs ENG 4th Test
Kajol reveals this person convinced her to do Baazigar after she was unsure about the film; it's not Shah Rukh Khan, Abbas-Mustan
Meet woman with world’s biggest lips, who says 'natural looks are boring', spent Rs... to change her appearance
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 al-Qaeda linked terrorists from...; Accused of spreading Islamic propaganda through...
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif makes BIG statement amid strained India relations: 'Willing for...'
From triple ton to dropped: Karun Nair's Test career hits another snag, fans react to latest snub
Meet Vidhu Ishiqa, who creates history for India by winning Mrs Earth International 2025
Rajesh Kumar reveals secret behind huge success of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara: 'This film was all about...'
This Chinese strategy caused major loss to Russia, amid dwindling economy, its biggest carmaker has cut down...,
Not Sachin Tendulkar, THIS forgotten hero has India's highest Test score at Old Trafford vs England
What is Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent? Is AQIS spreading its wings in Gujarat? Details here
Swipe, Chant, Heal: How Gen Z Is Reimagining Faith in Digital India
Viral video: Little Russian girls win hearts with adorable dance to Bollywood’s 'Chanda Chamke' song, netizens say 'obsessed with them'
Tanushree Dutta slams Police, calls cops 'corrupt' for not taking any action: 'Fake investigation...'
UP plans MEGA investment event, aims to attract big investors near Noida Airport
'Sharing is caring bro': US travel vlogger robbed by monkeys in Tamil Nadu, video goes viral
IND v ENG 4th Test: KL Rahul creates history; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in elite batting club
Did BJP plan to impeach Jagdeep Dhankhar? Did vice president resign with no option left?
Salman Khan reduces his fees for Bigg Boss 19, superstar to charge this whopping amount to host show for three months
Pakistan star cricketer in trouble as wife deletes pics, removes surname after all-rounder's alleged affair with social media influencer
Who is Harry Charles? Olympian set to marry Apple's Steve Jobs daughter Eve Jobs in 'multi-million pound fairytale wedding', his net worth is Rs...
Delhi Rains: Yamuna 0.37 metre away from its WARNING level as water reaches...
INSIGHTS
India's "Brown Revolution 2.0" aims to leverage cow dung as an economic and environmental asset, potentially boosting rural income, energy security, and organic farming.
Historically, the term 'brown revolution' has been linked to improved soil health and fertilizer levels, but it has taken on a new meaning. The term 'brown revolution 2.0' describes the potential of cow excrement, or 'gobar,' as an economic and environmental resource within the context of India's rural economy.
The new Brown Revolution 2.0 Cow dung as a rural asset
According to the 20th Livestock Census, which was carried out by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, there are more than 303 million cows in India. Three million tonnes of cow dung are produced every day in this country, according to estimates, but most of it is never processed and is therefore discarded or misused halfway through.
In recent years, cow dung has also gained popularity as a raw material for energy, organic fertilizer, and environmentally friendly consumer goods. It represents a new turning point in the course of what is now known as the Brown Revolution 2.0.
The Emergence of Biogas and Compressed Bio gas (CBG)
In 2018, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas created the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) program to promote Compressed Biogas (CBG). The current CBG Production of India is 480 tonnes a day by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) estimations of 2024. There is also this information in this report that reads that 50 percent of the feedstock comes in the form of agricultural waste and cattle dung.
According to the report issued by PPAC, it has been noted that the possible CBG capacity of India is approximately 62 million tonnes per annum which will be able to reduce imports of fossil fuel by up to a sum of 10 billion dollars per year on full exploitation of its capacity.
Organic Farming and Cow Dung based Fertilizers
One of the most important organic farming component is cow dung. It is used in formulation of Panchgavya, Jeevamrit, Vermicompost. The Ministry of Agriculture promotes organic farming on more than 23 lakh hectare of farm-land with the aid of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY).
In its 2025 assessment, NITI Aayog indicated that the implementation of gobar-based bio-inputs caused soil fertility rates to go up by 17% to 20% and reduced crop manufacturing expenditure by 15 percent among pilot areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Village Economy and Deconcentrate Economy
Cow dung has developed to be a source of decentralized job. Governmental and non-governmental efforts have established gobar-industries in states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, which manufacture cow dung diyas, incense sticks, and seed balls as well as biodegradable population.
To give an example, a report published by the State Department of Agriculture revealed that Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Yojana, a scheme in which cow dung was purchased at the rate of 2 rupees per kg, had purchased more than 1 crore quintals of cow dung and generated more than 13, 000 direct jobs until March 2024.
Environmental Benefits- At A Glance
Bio fertilizer produced using cow-dung helps in cutting down the emissions of the greenhouse gases up to 28 percent when compared to the synthetic ones as revealed in a 2024 study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).
Besides this, in the case of biogas plants, cow-dung will serve to avoid emissions in the form of methane which would have otherwise been formed due to the process of open-air decomposition. An Indian fact sheet of UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) released in late 2024 estimated that methane emissions due to unregulated cow dung should be nearly 15 percent of all agricultural GHG emissions in India.
Obstacles on the Way of Brown Revolution 2.0
In spite of such promises, the challenges ahead of Brown Revolution 2.0 are the inadequate cold storage, logistics, the absence of an organized system of cow dung collection, Regulatory Bottlenecks in permitting Organic Fertilizers and licenses in the use of Energy, and ignorance of farmers about the economic viability of gobar-based products as commodities.
Recently, the release of Draft National Bio-Energy Policy 2025 (released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy) also seeks to deal with some of these problems by proposing incentives to community-based gobar processing units and a liberal regulation space to rural entrepreneurs.
Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Trustee and National Coordinator- Tech and Innovation, Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) opined, the Brown Revolution 2.0 can form a significant contribution to the economic development of India. We need to have the right vision about our soil and cow dung. The bovine faeces will be able to form a support pillar of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative of India. When we will come to know the real potential of cow dung, only then we can stand up, as a nation in our real potential.”
Considering the trend and demand of cow dung, we can also say that brown revolution 2.0 can lead India with its next big economic jump in the years to come.