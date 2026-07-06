Wild Creek Web Studio Founder Praveen Kumar Says SEO Is Still the Foundation, Even in the Age of AI Search

Consumers' search habits have evolved more quickly than businesses are adapting to them. Consumers aren't just taking one Google hit to decide! They scour many platforms, directly query AI tools, evaluate options, and increasingly rely on AI-recommended options before visiting a platform.

The biggest error he sees companies make is assuming that it's three problems, and not three problems as one.The biggest error that he observes companies make is considering this as a three-part problem, instead of it being a three-layered problem, says Praveen Kumar, founder of the digital strategy firm Wild Creek Web Studio, started in Chennai.

"SEO, AEO and GEO get talked about like they're competing strategies," Praveen Kumar said. "They're not. They're sequential. SEO is what gets you appearing in Google and Bing at all. AEO is what gets a search engine to lift your content into a featured snippet or a quick AI answer, often without anyone clicking through. GEO is what gets you cited, by name, when someone asks ChatGPT or Perplexity a longer question and expects a considered answer back. You cannot skip step one and expect step two or three to work. There is no AEO or GEO without an SEO foundation underneath it."

That view now has an unlikely endorsement from Google itself. In a June 2026 guidance piece on Think with Google aimed directly at CMOs, Brendon Kraham, Google's VP of Search and Commerce for Global Ads Solutions, told marketing leaders there is no separate AI-search channel to fund. "Your existing investment in solid, foundational SEO is your launchpad for AI success," Kraham wrote, adding that Google's AI Mode and AI Overviews run on the same core ranking and quality systems as traditional Search.

Praveen Kumar reads that as validation, not a reason to stand still. "Google confirming that foundational SEO carries into AI search doesn't mean businesses can stop there," he said. "It means the businesses winning the AEO and GEO layers are the ones who never stopped doing SEO properly in the first place. The gap is what happens after the foundation is in place."

That gap, in Praveen Kumar's view, is where most businesses under-invest: off-site visibility. "AEO and GEO look at who is mentioning your brand, where people are talking about you, and whether credible third parties vouch for you," he said. "A well-optimised website by itself isn't enough anymore.

AI systems weigh backlinks, PR coverage, review mentions and independent citations as trust signals, the same way a person would trust a recommendation from a friend over an advertisement. If your brand only exists on your own website, AI tools have very little reason to recommend you over a competitor who is being talked about everywhere else."

Praveen Kumar's advice to businesses treating SEO, AEO and GEO as separate line items is to stop, and instead audit whether the foundation is solid before spending on the layers above it. "If your SEO basics aren't in order, don't bother chasing AEO or GEO tactics yet," he said. "You'll be optimising a house that has no foundation. Fix the base, then build outward, on your own site and everywhere else your brand should be showing up."