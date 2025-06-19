Thrillophilia is India's leading multi-day tour company, offering 10,200+ itineraries across 70+ countries and 200 Indian destinations. Serving millions monthly, it has completed 3.9M+ tours, personalizing travel at the intersection of AI, travel, and experience design.

India’s multi-day tour market is undergoing a transformation. What was once dominated by legacy operators with group departures and static itineraries is now being redefined by a new generation of travellers—digitally native, experience-hungry, and personalisation-driven. Leading this shift is Thrillophilia, India’s #1 multi-day tour platform and a pioneer in delivering tech-powered, customisable holidays at scale.

With over 10,200+ curated itineraries across 200 Indian destinations and 70+ countries, Thrillophilia isn’t just another travel company—it’s building what may become India’s first full-stack, AI-driven global travel platform.

Thrillophilia Is Modernising a $17B Market

India’s multi-day tour segment is massive, valued at $9–17 billion annually, and split across domestic and outbound packages. Yet, it has seen little technological disruption in over 50 years. Booking still often involves back-and-forth emails, call centre dependency, and fragmented offline agents. While traditional brands like Thomas Cook, SOTC, and Veena World hold legacy trust, they rely heavily on fixed group tours and phygital networks.

Thrillophilia has broken from this mold. Launched in 2011 and pivoting to multi-day tours in 2021, the company now captures a meaningful share of India’s online tour bookings, with ₹750 crore in gross bookings projected in FY2025, growing over 65% YoY—a scale that rivals many mid-sized incumbents.

The Platform of Choice for the New-Age Indian Traveller

What sets Thrillophilia apart is its productisation of travel. Instead of off-the-shelf packages or agent-heavy interactions, users can browse, configure, and book personalised tours directly through the website. Every itinerary is customisable at the hotel, activity, or duration level, supported by a real-time inventory engine.

Key features include:

Instant confirmations across 99% of bookings (avg. 3.2 hours)

across 99% of bookings (avg. 3.2 hours) AI-powered itinerary r ecommendations based on user behaviour, travel history, and weather

ecommendations based on user behaviour, travel history, and weather End-to-end service i ncluding hotels, transport, visas, travel insurance, and on-trip support

ncluding hotels, transport, visas, travel insurance, and on-trip support Mobile-first experience: 500,000+ app users for tracking, vouchers, and local guide chat

No other Indian tour operator currently offers this level of automation and personalisation.

Trusted by Millions, Scaling with Profitability

Thrillophilia serves millions of monthly users, and has executed 3.9 million+ successful tours to date. From Kashmir honeymoons and Kerala houseboats to Europe trips and African safaris, it covers every travel segment—couples, families, seniors, and solo adventurers alike.

Importantly, this growth is profitable. While most peers are VC-funded and burn-heavy, Thrillophilia has taken a capital-efficient route.

Not Just India’s Leader—India’s Travel Infrastructure Layer

The real differentiator is what Thrillophilia is building under the hood: a global travel infrastructure engine. Powered by APIs, machine learning, and a proprietary booking stack, the company is working toward full AI-driven customer journeys—from discovery to booking to on-trip support.

By 2026, Thrillophilia aims to:

Launch AI-curated, fully bookable itineraries for users

Scale to ₹5,000 Cr GMV

Capture 10–30% of India’s serviceable multi-day tour market (~$800M–$2.4B opportunity)

While companies like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip focus on flights and hotels, Thrillophilia is purpose-built for multi-day travel packages, making it India's most specialised—and scalable—platform in the segment.

Leading India’s Global Travel Movement

As outbound travel booms, Thrillophilia is emerging as India’s gateway to the world. With localised international itineraries (including Indian & Jain meals, native-language guides, and visa support), it caters to the nuanced needs of first-time and seasoned Indian travellers alike.

Over 38% of bookings now come from Tier-2 cities, proving that curated travel is no longer a metro-only privilege.

From Travel Company to Tech Company That Enables Travel

Thrillophilia isn’t a traditional travel agency. It’s a technology company building the future of holidays. By merging deep local partnerships with powerful AI and scalable infrastructure, Thrillophilia has not only become India’s #1 multi-day tour brand, it is also defining what the next decade of Indian travel will look like.

In a sector where legacy brands are playing catch-up, and OTAs are still flight-centric, Thrillophilia is India's breakout multi-day category leader—and arguably the most exciting company in Indian travel today.

