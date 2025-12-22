Board-Certified Specialist Ankita Rana on her work at Occupational Health Center, Urgent Care, reducing opioid dependence through rehabilitation, and filling the critical measurement gap for 18% of the world's population

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is the most common pediatric rheumatic disease and can lead to significant pain, physical disability, and reduced daily functioning. Its global prevalence ranges from approximately 0.07 to 10 per 1,000 children. Although epidemiological data from India are limited, estimates suggest that nearly 1.3 million children in India may be affected. Studies in the early 1990s indicated that the clinical presentation of JIA in Indian children differs from that seen in Western populations, and later research (mid to late 1990s) found that polyarticular JIA and enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) were the most prevalent forms in India, unlike in Western countries, where oligoarticular JIA is more common. Children and adolescents with JIA often experience reduced health-related quality of life (HRQOL), particularly in mobility and overall physical functioning. While several validated assessment tools are available in English, none are available in Hindi. Gaps remain in how these conditions are assessed, especially for Hindi speakers, who make up 18% of the world. Ankita Rana, a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist and Centre Therapy Director/ Physical therapist at Occupational Health Center, urgent care in Sunnyvale, addressed this by creating the first validated Hindi translation of the PedsQL 3.0 Rheumatology Module, validating its psychometric reliability.

Beyond pediatric care, Ankita has achieved “Board certification” with specialization in Orthopedic Physical Therapy from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with experience working with the state’s worker compensation injury model in an outpatient setting. Her evidence-based methods reduce recovery time and opioid dependence in workplace injuries, showing that filling healthcare gaps improves outcomes. In this interview, Rana discusses her reasons for translating the Hindi assessment tool, how evidence-based protocols achieve top rankings, and why validated regional language instruments improve research and patient care.

Before joining Occupational Health Center, urgen care, Ankita also worked at Convivo/Northwest Return to Work, Both organizations well-versed in the state’s workers’ compensation system, including physical therapy, work conditioning and hardening, and chronic pain behavior programs, Rather than discussing about Worker Compensation model, can you explain why early intervention, seeing patients the same day as their injury, matters so critically in physical therapy?

Rapid assessment and evidence-based protocols made a difference. Injured workers are screened with orthopedic tools to identify cases needing surgery versus conservative care, reducing unnecessary imaging and specialist visits. We established communication with orthopedic surgeons, ensuring seamless transitions for surgical needs. I meet regularly with our Medical Director and Centre Operations Director to align workflows. Workers get same-day evaluations and start treatment immediately, speeding recovery and return-to-work timelines.

Your examination of translating the PedsQL Rheumatology Module into Hindi investigates measurement gaps in pediatric care. What measurement gap were you filling, and why does it matter for millions of patients?

Tools validated in one language cannot be translated verbatim because cultural and linguistic nuances influence how patients interpret questions and respond. Before my work, there was no validated Hindi tool to assess health-related quality of life in adolescents aged 13-18 with rheumatic diseases. Considering that Hindi speakers comprise approximately 18% of the world's population, this was an important measurement gap. I obtained a translation license and conducted psychometric validation to establish that the Hindi tool maintained the same reliability as the English tool.

You talked about minimising unnecessary imaging. How does your board certification affect your diagnostic decision-making in acute injury cases?

Being an Orthopaedic Clinic Specialist means that I've successfully gone through extensive testing of my knowledge and diagnostics in the treatment of complicated board-certifying musculoskeletal conditions. Only a fraction of physical therapists hold this credential. In urgent care settings where I frequently serve as the first clinician to assess acute fractures or ligament injuries, this additional training provides the basis for placing appropriate clinical reasoning on the need for imaging and on cases that may be fast-tracked to rehabilitation. For instance, there are ankle injuries that need X-rays after specific traumas, but many can be safely managed through functional rehabilitation. This fast-tracking has the additional benefit of minimizing costs in the healthcare system. Patients do not need unnecessary testing and can start their recovery immediately.

You mentioned board certification as an Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist. How does this advanced credential help you identify diagnostic gaps that general practitioners might miss?

Board certification from the American Physical Therapy Association reflects extensive testing in managing complex musculoskeletal conditions – only some physical therapists hold this credential. Recognizing this prevents over-testing and under-treatment. Our screening tools for spinal pain red flags help determine which cases need surgery or conservative care. This closes diagnostic gaps where unclear decisions cause unnecessary referrals or delayed surgery. Patients avoid redundant tests, get proper care faster, and start recovery immediately. Filling these gaps requires advanced clinical reasoning validated by board certification.

You are on the path toward Fellowship certification and then to a PhD. How does mentorship/teaching intersect with your clinical practice?

I completed Level One as a Credentialed Clinical Instructor and mentored physical therapy students in urgent care and post-op settings. Students observe real-time decision-making in high-acuity patient situations, and I help them apply classroom learning to complex patients. Since 2023, I have supervised two students while pursuing a credentialed Level Two credential, which will enable me to supervise PTLA students and new graduates, including international-trained students aiming for California licensure. I enjoy teaching because it deepens my learning and advances the field. I plan to pursue a PhD soon, serve as a professor, and continue supporting the American Physical Therapy Association, using my clinical expertise to train future professionals.