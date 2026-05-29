By 2026, AI implementation is standard, yet scaling remains difficult. The 2026 CDO Insights report notes that while 70% of large firms use GenAI, 57% of leaders cite data reliability as a major hurdle, with half facing quality issues during production.

This shifts the focus of AI investment: success now depends less on model complexity and more on the underlying data management and architecture.

Priyam Das, a seasoned data analytics professional working for Nike Inc., a global leader in athletic apparel and innovation, argues that the success of AI is determined far less by the sophistication of the model than by the reliability of the underlying architecture. He was instrumental in driving data governance and data quality initiatives as part of his job while enhancing his team's reporting capability. He is an expert with more than 15 years of experience building analytical systems and architectures that withstand the challenges of the age of AI and cyber risks. Earlier in his career, he worked at Cognizant, where he led projects for major clients such as 7‑Eleven and Mattel, gaining extensive experience in large-scale enterprise analytics. Due to this, he was recognised by the Expert Review Committee of the Association of Information Technology Experts (AITEX) for his impact on the development of corporate analytics that resulted in his Council member status. Moreover, he is a jury member for the AITEX Summit Winter 2026 - a premier convergence of AI visionaries, tech innovators, and industry leaders. His experience redesigning logistics reporting architecture into a unified, domain-driven framework provides a practical case for why architecture, not hype with modern tools, defines digital transformation.

Why does AI become problematic without architecture?

Enterprises are integrating AI into operations like demand forecasting and logistics. Yet, without robust data infrastructure, these initiatives frequently struggle with unreliable quality, inconsistent metrics, and scaling difficulties.

Major hurdles include mismatched KPIs and fragmented data ownership. Establishing a scalable, domain-driven architecture resolves these by standardizing metrics and integrating sources into a manageable model.

Priyam Das has deployed generative AI, such as RAG and NLP pipelines, specifically by building them upon organized domain data structures.

“By combining systems thinking with practical, reproducible frameworks, I have helped teams of renowned multinational corporations move from ad-hoc analytics to scalable, governed data ecosystems. In large enterprises, AI cannot compensate for fragmented architecture – it amplifies it. If the data foundation is inconsistent, no level of investment in AI will make it reliable,” Priyam Das commented.

It was the preliminary standardisation of different domain specific data that made it possible to integrate AI tools without the risk of incorrect conclusions or contradictions in indicators. Otherwise, the models would work with duplicate or inconsistent data, which would increase operational risks. Architectural work has become not just a stage in the modernisation of reporting, but a condition for the safe use of AI.

A systematic approach to data management

Experienced data engineers stabilize systems before implementing new tools, as unified data access enhances efficiency in large companies. To boost analytical capabilities, Priyam Das transformed a global brand's reporting architecture. Prior to this, fragmented storage of shipment, deadline, and cost data caused duplication and metric discrepancies.

The key task was not just optimising reporting, but building a domain-oriented architecture in which analytical products do not depend on a specific data source. Priyam Das has implemented a domain-driven, source-agnostic architecture that has made it possible to decouple analytical products from specific data sources. This has become the foundation for scaling.

“The logic of integrating third-party transportation cost data with the Shipment domain has been developed and implemented, creating a unified view of shipping costs for users”, Priyam Das commented.

The integration of transport cost data with the supply domain has allowed to form a single cost-to-serve model, which is critical for operational reporting. The new architecture has become not just a technical solution, but a strategic management tool for the entire business.

How to synchronise both data and the team?

Managing data in large international firms requires integrating diverse teams like logistics, finance, and engineering. These groups often use different metrics, and lack of coordination causes strategic gaps.

During the analytical transformation, Priyam Das helped establish common data principles, including KPI standardization and cross-domain model alignment. This reduces reliance on specific experts and ensures the system remains scalable.

In an environment where companies are implementing AI solutions, it is important not only to build an infrastructure but also to ensure that the specialists who will work with it understand its logic. As Priyam Das himself notes, his role is to bring structure and long-term thinking to complex data systems: “The work sits at the intersection of strategy, architecture, and execution – which means I’m often responsible for turning loosely defined business needs into scalable, governed, and future-proof analytics solutions”.

This strategy transforms isolated analytical projects into enduring corporate practices. By 2026, competitive success depends less on AI itself and more on the quality of its underlying data infrastructure. While algorithms are quickly deployed, establishing a consistent, scalable system of indicators remains a vital, long-term strategic priority.