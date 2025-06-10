New tax slabs for 2025-26 increase tax-free income to ₹12.75 lakh for salaried individuals (including ₹75,000 standard deduction) and lower rates, boosting take-home pay.

The Union Budget 2025-26 was presented by the honourable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025. It recommended several changes to India’s income tax system.

Majorly, the income tax slabs under the new regime were updated (along with several other policy changes). These amendments now significantly reduce the tax burden, particularly for middle-class salaried employees. This lets you keep more money in hand, which increases your disposable income.

Want to know about the latest changes? In this article, let’s study the latest income tax slab rates and learn how you can save more tax now! Also, we will see how you can use an income tax calculator to instantly calculate your tax liability.

Latest income tax slab rates

The Union Budget 2025-26 has brought significant changes to the income tax slabs and corresponding tax rates (under the new regime). Let’s check them out through the table below:

Income slab Old tax rate New income tax slabs New tax rate Rs. 0 – Rs. 3 lakh Nil Rs. 0 – Rs. 4 lakh Nil Rs. 3 – Rs. 7 lakh 5% Rs. 4 – Rs. 8 lakh 5% Rs. 7 – Rs. 10 lakh 10% Rs. 8 – Rs. 12 lakh 10% Rs. 10 – Rs. 12 lakh 15% Rs. 12 – Rs. 16 lakh 15% Rs. 12 – Rs. 15 lakh 20% Rs. 16 – Rs. 20 lakh 20% Above Rs. 15 lakh 30% Rs. 20 – Rs. 24 lakh 25% Above Rs. 24 lakh 30%

How does it help a middle-class salaried individual

Firstly, you must note that the basic exemption limit has been increased to Rs. 4 lakhs (from the previous limit of Rs. 3 lakhs). This extra Rs. 1 lakh at zero tax lets you save Rs. 5,000 in taxes directly.

Additionally, updated income tax slabs offer you the following benefits:

1. Lower tax on mid-level income (Rs. 8 lakhs to Rs. 16 lakhs)

Earlier, if your income was between Rs. 8 to 12 lakhs, you paid 10–15% tax. Now, you pay just 10%. Similarly, Rs. 12–16 lakh is now taxed at 15%, instead of up to 20%. This lowers the total tax you pay if your salary is in this bracket.

2. 30% tax now starts at Rs. 24 lakhs (Earlier Rs. 15 lakhs)

High-income earners (above Rs. 15 lakhs earlier) were paying 30%. Now, that rate is applicable only if your income exceeds Rs. 24 lakhs. This again leads to less income tax liability.

3. Increased standard deduction

Earlier, the standard deduction allowed for salaried employees was Rs. 50,000. Now, in the Union Budget 2025-26, this limit has been increased to Rs. 75,000 (under the new regime).

Your income up to Rs. 12.75 lakhs is tax-free

The revised income tax slab rates under the new regime are a big relief for middle-class salaried individuals like you. Earlier, you paid zero tax if your income (after standard deduction) was up to Rs. 7.75 lakh.

But now, from FY 25-26 onwards, this zero-tax limit has been raised to Rs. 12.75 lakh. This means if your salary (after Rs. 75,000 standard deduction) is Rs. 12.75 lakh or less, you will not have to pay any income tax under the new regime.

This lets you save more money and retain a bigger part of your salary. Also, it increases your ability to spend or invest.

However, please note that this tax rebate doesn’t apply to special incomes like capital gains (profit from selling shares, mutual funds, etc.). They are taxed separately at special rates.

Example showing zero tax on a salary of Rs. 12.75 lakh

Say your gross taxable income is Rs. 12.75 lakhs. Now, after applying the standard deduction of Rs. 75,000, your net taxable income gets reduced to Rs. 12 lakhs. Let’s see how this income will be taxed as per the latest income tax slabs (FY 2025–26):

Income tax slab Tax rate Tax amount Rs. 0 – Rs. 4,00,000 0% 0 Rs. 4,00,001 – Rs. 8,00,000 5% 20,000 Rs. 8,00,001 – Rs. 12,00,000 10% 40,000 Total tax before rebate Rs. 60,000 Less: Rebate under Section 87A Up to Rs. 12.75 lakh Rs. 60,000 Net tax payable Rs. 0

We can clearly observe that though the calculated tax is Rs. 60,000, you get a full rebate under Section 87A. So, your final tax is Rs. 0.

Calculate your tax liability instantly with an income tax calculator

An income tax calculator is a simple online tool. Using it, you can easily calculate your accurate income tax liability under the new regime. The calculator comes loaded with:

The latest income tax slabs

and

Updated standard deduction limit

Also, it allows you to input details like interest and principal paid on the home loan. Let’s learn how you can use it step-by-step:

Step I: Enter your annual income

The first slider lets you input your total taxable income for the year. As a salaried person, this usually includes your:

Basic salary

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Allowances

Bonuses, etc.

Step II: Input home loan interest

The second slider is for interest paid on a home loan. Under the new income tax regime, the Section 24(b) deduction for home loan interest is not available for self-occupied properties. However, if the property is let out (rented), you can still claim this deduction.

For more clarity, check out the table below:

Property type Old tax regime New tax regime Self-occupied A deduction of up to Rs. 2 lakh on home loan interest Not allowed Let-out (Rented) Full interest deduction without any upper limit Allowed

Step III: Input principal repayment

The third slider refers to the principal portion of your home loan EMI. Under Section 80C of the old regime, this is eligible for deduction up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. This benefit is not available under the new tax regime.

After entering all the required information, the income tax calculator instantly calculates your income tax liability.

Conclusion

The revised income tax slabs under the new regime (as introduced in Budget 2025–26) are a significant advantage for middle-class salaried individuals. With the tax-free limit now raised to Rs. 12.75 lakh (after a Rs. 75,000 standard deduction), many taxpayers will have zero tax liability. This will result in greater take-home pay.

Additionally, further relief has been provided by:

Reducing rates across income tax slabs

and

Deferring the application of the 30% slab (to Rs. 24 lakhs)

To avoid manual calculations and instantly calculate your accurate income tax liability, you can start using an income tax calculator. It comes pre-loaded with all the latest amendments and has a user-friendly interface.

Disclaimer

