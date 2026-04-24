India’s textile landscape has included Surat for a long time. The city of Surat is also well-known for being the textile capital of India. Buyers looking for a dependable saree manufacturer can now find exactly what they want in Surat with its well-developed infrastructure, skilled workforce, and unmatched production capacity.

Ajay Ajmera, Founder and CEO, Ajmera Fashion Limited explains what makes Surat an excellent location for saree manufacturers and why Patagonia has so many trusted saree suppliers – from small amounts of retail to large amounts of wholesale and export; all sizes of all types of businesses rely on Surat manufacturers to provide quality products with a wide selection at an affordable price.

Surat’s Evolution as a Saree Manufacturing Hub

Historically, Surat has played a key role in providing textile products (either printed or synthetic). Surat has now evolved from just being a supplier of printed textiles to producing a variety of printed saris thanks to major investments in weaving technology, dyeing plants, and design capabilities.

Saree manufacturers in Surat are now able to offer an extensive range of sari styles (casual, ceremonial, designer, and uniform) as well as produce large quantities of various styles of sridis. The blends of silk used to make these saridis come from a mill and are produced using different manufacturing techniques than handlooms where the product is hand loomed.

In short, the most dramatic change in Surat over any period has been the transition from primarily providing printed textiles to being a mainstay of India's modern-day supply chain for saridis.

What Makes a Saree Manufacturer in Surat Stand Out

There are various factors that set apart Surat from other textile hubs in India:

1. High Production Volumes

Surat has large-scale weaving and processing facilities, which are capable of producing large volumes of textiles with consistency, thereby attracting both retailers and exporters who want consistent, dependable supplies.

2. Low Pricing

Because of the integrated manufacturing model of weaving, dyeing, printing, and finishing all being done locally, Surat's textiles are competitively priced, making this a very attractive place for many buyers to source their sarees.

3. Variety and Speed of Design

Surat has a reputation for being an ultra-responsive textile market, regularly producing new designs and colorways or introducing new blends of fabrics to quickly meet retailers' changing demands for their customers' needs.

4. Strong logistics

The City has developed extensive transportation and parcel services to enable smooth and efficient delivery of textiles to domestic anda nd international markets for a wide variety of textile products, including sarees.

The Role of Surat in India’s Saree Economy

Surat is a very large and varied marketplace for sarees in India; however, the sarees produced in Surat account for the most of the entire volume of saree production and sales in the country. Regardless of whether the retailer is in a large city or a small town or remote area in India, sarees produced in Surat are going to be sold. Surat-based export businesses purchase saree from Surat because of the continuity of quality they'll receive and the ability to place a large order.

So, Surat is significant for creating new businesses and jobs, and for developing exports within the textile industry.

Ajmera Fashion: A Recognized Saree Manufacturer in Surat

Ajmera Fashion, which is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of sarees, is one of several manufacturers that produce a variety of sarees from its base in Surat. Featured products produced by Ajmera Fashion include: printed sarees, cotton, silk blends, fancy (designer), and matching (cotton and/or silk sarees) as well as traditional sarees. Through their ability to meet the needs across multiple price segments, Ajmera Fashion has an incredibly large customer base across all regions of India.

The company currently has a distribution network that includes over 150,000 retail partners, both domestically and internationally. In addition, the quality control and production processes used by Ajmera Fashion during their manufacturing process validate the commitment to the high-quality level of service that manufacturers are expected to provide in the modern manufacturing environment today.

Supporting Retailers and Small Entrepreneurs

The relationship between the factory vendors and the small businesses is one of collaboration. Retailers and people who sell from their homes can often find a saree loom factory in Surat where they can either partner with or buy product from to start their own business.

Ajmera Fashion has helped many people throughout the years by providing them with the opportunity for thousands of women and men to buy sarees directly from the Surat factories, which allowed them to start their own businesses. Many of these women started out as home-based sellers and later on were able to open their own retail shop.

Surat's strength in manufacturing is a benefit to more than just cloth production. It has contributed to the creation of small business at a grass-roots level as well.

Quality, Consistency and Trust

Selecting a supplier is a key consideration for retailers looking to grow their business in an increasingly competitive marketplace; therefore, building trust with your supplier base is critical. Retailers will search for a saree manufacturer in Surat who can provide:

Consistent quality of fabric;

Accurate color and designs;

On-time delivery; and

Transparent pricing.

Manufacturers who consistently meet these requirements are able to establish long-term partnerships with retailers instead of just transactional relationships. The most successful manufacturers in Surat will continue to flourish because they are reliable, meet and exceed expectations throughout each of the seasons.

Adapting to a Changing Market

The speed at which consumer preferences change is increasing significantly. In particular, there are many new trends in apparel (lighter weight fabrics), easy-care clothing (sarees, etc.), and modernity (in design). As a result, manufacturers in Surat have made the necessary adjustments to remain competitive by acquiring advanced machinery, improving production efficiencies through digital design programs, and providing quicker lead times on orders both for domestic India and abroad where there continues to be an increasing demand for ethnic Indian clothing.

Global Reach of Surat’s Saree Industry

The textile products manufactured in Surat are shipped worldwide, including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and North America. Exporters and foreign distributors distribute sarees to both Indian expatriates and international fashion shoppers.

This international network propels Surat as a reliable sourcing location, further solidifying India's place in global textile trade.

Conclusion: Surat’s Enduring Leadership in Saree Manufacturing

Over the last 40 years, Surat has grow to be one of the biggest Textile hubs through creativity, resource and entrepreneurships. As some of the finest manufacturers of sarees, Surat Manufacturers have given you access to the four components necessary for succeed in today's marketplace; Scale, Price, Diversity and Reliability.

Another example of how manufacturers from Surat are changing the India Saree industry is Ajmera Fashions by providing quality and a market awareness allowing for sustainable growth in the sarees supplies of Indian Remains to evolve each day, i.e. driving production, supporting businesses and preserving the legacy of Indian sarees, with the tremendous increase in demand for Indian sarees world wide.