Why is water turning against us? A story of floods, a warming world, and a question for every generation
Shocking! Naseeruddin Shah’s co‑star Sumi Har Choudhury found wandering in West Bengal, taken to shelter home
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Races Past Stage 5 of Presale With Weeks to Spare, Raised Figure Crosses $6.5 Million
WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia dominate after West Indies whitewash, India slip after Lord's heartbreak
Ashutosh Rana addresses Hindi-Marathi language row in Maharashtra: 'Bhasha kabhi bhi vivaad ka...'
Kabir Khan backs Diljit Dosanjh for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'It's unfair to target...'
Not Elon Musk's Tesla, Apple: Most bought US stocks by Indians in last 3 months are...
Axiom-4 Mission: After returning to Earth from ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla will forget THESE things, check full list here
IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?
Top Language Learning Apps Reviewed: Which one suits your style?
Driving Supply Chain Innovation: An Exclusive Interview with Sohit Reddy Kalluru on Tackling Industry Challenges through Mobility and Technology
Ashish Chanchlani drops new post with Elli AvRam, reveals 'Finally, we have...'
90% of Indian youth wants to work abroad, but one condition stop them, it is...
Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, a JNU alumna who battled financial woes, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., she is...
Why Startups That Slow Down Often Get Richer
'It's not too late, please come back': India's World Cup winner urges Virat Kohli to reverse Test retirement after Lord's defeat
How Behavioral Science can Turn Research into Revolution in the Oncology Launches: The Mark of Varun Sharma at Gilead Sciences
Google AI Agent can fight cyber attacks, claims CEO Sundar Pichai, Big Sleep can detect and kill...
Ravi Teja's father Rajagopal Raju passes away at 90
India’s largest private bank worth Rs 1529000 crore plans to reward its shareholders with...
Meet woman, DU grad, who cleared UPSC in her last attempt with AIR..., later became IAS officer, is 'perfect example of beauty with brain', she is...
Israel launches attack on Syrian military headquarters in Damascus, here's what we know so far
'Saw Ravindra Jadeja fight but....': Sourav Ganguly questions India's top order grit after Lord's defeat
This actress gave money to husband even after divorce, but alcoholism killed him: 'He took steroids with...'
Vicky Kaushal shares adorable unseen photos on Katrina Kaif's 42nd birthday: 'Hello Birthday Girl...'
"Mughals were brutal and intolerant", "Babur slaughtered entire cities", claims NCERT, Class VIII book says...
Who is Amritpal Singh? 30-year-old arrested in legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh hit-and-run case, he had returned from...
Goldman Sachs hires new employee ‘Devin’ who has no degree, know why he threatens entry-level roles
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional for Abhishek Bachchan, says 'no one can stop me...': 'Haan tum mere bete ho aur mujhe....'
Trouble mounts for Nimisha Priya, victim's kin refuse blood money, demand "qisas", what is it under Sharia Law?
Mark Zuckerberg makes BIG claim on luring top AI talents with staggering salary packages, joining them to Meta's 'superintelligence lab', says ‘Lol, that’s…’
CBSE pushes for 'Oil Boards’, healthy meals in new circular to schools: Check details
Prada technical experts visit Kolhapur to interact with artisans amid global controversy over its Kolhapuri-inspired sandals
Did Deepinder Goyal-backed firm buy Bombardier private jet? Zomato founder says...
ICC imposes heavy fine on England for Lord's Test against India due to...
Ram Gopal Varma breaks his silence on criticism, says I feel nothing anymore: 'I've stopped...'
Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio BlackRock gets SEBI nod for four passive schemes, how will Reliance break new ground...
This college records Rs 10000000 placement package for 2025 batch, not IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad, it is...
Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra's parents arrive at Mumbai hospital to meet their granddaughter and daughter-in-law Kiara Advani, watch
Who is ‘Grand Mufti of India' who helped halt Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen
Actress Tanya Ravichandran gets engaged to cameraman Goutham George, photo goes viral
TCS salary hike: Why Ratan Tata's company delayed increment? This is what Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said
THIS missile can attack America without refueling…, can carry up to 40 tons of weapon, it is developed by..., it's name is...
What is Arrow 4? Israel's new hypersonic missile defence system to thwart Iran's strikes, know features, global prospects
This Canadian politician issues BIG statement on 'Lawrence Bishnoi' gang, urges PM Carney to..., says, 'terrorist...'
Meet woman, who left her high-paying job to join her mother's business, now runs Rs 629120000000 empire, their business is...
NATO chief's 100% tariff warning for India, China and Brazil over oil and gas trade with Russia
Amid fears of Russian attack, this NATO nation to buy Iron Dome Air Defence from Israel, not Belgium, Denmark, France, Poland, Netherlands, it is...
Fauja Singh death: Police arrest NRI from Canada in hit-and-run case of 114-year-old marathon runner, accused confesses...
Who is Archita Phukan aka Babydoll Archi? Shocking truth behind ex-boyfriend’s sinister revenge, made simple Assamese girl an adult star because...
US-India Trade: India's goods exports to US rise 23.53% in June, imports decline by...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally announce arrival of their baby girl: 'Our world forever changed'
Rashmika Mandanna to confirm relationship with Vijay Deverakonda soon? Latest Instagram post reveals something 'very, very special is...'
Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 with Salman Khan coming soon? Director Kabir Khan confirms...
Once a one-room shop built by two sisters with Rs 1 crore, turned into nearly Rs 3000 crore business in two decades, set to be sold at Rs...by this company
Big tension for Pakistan, China, as India tests THIS new hypersonic missile, which is 8X faster than speed of sound, can strike enemy at a range of...
Delhi school bomb threats: St. Thomas School, Vasant Valley School receive bomb threat via email, probe underway
BCCI's BIG statement on weather Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma were forced to retire from Tests: 'The decision was made...'
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Rs 4000 crore budget draws fire from this filmmaker: 'Hollywood films like...'
Not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, THIS billionaire is world's second richest man, just after Elon Musk, his net worth is Rs...
Meet man, who worked as waiter, later cracked UPSC exam in 7th attempt with AIR...
Bad news for Pakistan! India develops world's most dangerous artillery gun, can directly target Lahore from Amritsar, to be procured till...
'Going to have access...': Donald Trump confirms progress in India-US trade deal after Indonesia tariff agreement
India issues fresh travel advisory, asks citizens to avoid going to THIS country: 'Carefully consider...'
THIS govt company in HUGE debt, defaults on bank loans worth whopping Rs...
This city is world’s most student friendly, 4 Indian cities also feature in list with the most affordable city being...
Tesla cars will be priced cheaper in Delhi and Mumbai than Gurugram, here’s why, check cost difference here
Donald Trump makes BIG proposal to Ukraine over Russia war, asks Zelenskyy, 'Can you hit...'
DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump gives Putin 50-day deadline to end war with Ukraine
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri react to Dhadak 2 being delayed due to CBFC issues: 'It took 3-4 months extra but...'
India's first plastic road to be built with Geocell Technology in..., know all about this sustainable initiative
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani become parents to a baby girl
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's BIG win as Delhi HC directs e-commerce platforms to...
Meet Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi, faced rejection in 100 auditions, YouTube vlogger and musician, is dating actress...
Who is IAS officer Arpit Sagar who Fined NHAI for..., served in high-ranking administrative roles, she’s from...
Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Dhaka to be demolished by Bangladesh govt? Mamata Banerjee says...
UIDAI shares BIG update on children above 7 with Aadhaar: 'To face risk of...'
Meet woman who started as trainee, will now become CEO of..., won major award at Cannes, she is...
Meet former cricketer whose career 'ended' with Dravid-Ganguly's arrival, once called next Gavaskar, now earns in crores for...
Panchayat actor Aasif Khan shares health update after suffering heart attack: 'Life is short, don't take...'
Elon Musk's Grok unveils lingerie-clad anime Ani, is it AI sex toy? xAI developed 'wifu' can undress and...
This man is ‘world’s longest-chinned YouTuber’, resembles this anime character, he faced rejection in..., is from...
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement during first China visit in 5 years: 'The three evils...'
Meet Yogita Bihani, girlfriend of Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi, starred in Rs 300 crore film, Salman Khan kissed her in...
Golden Temple receives bomb threat again, second RDX email in 24 hours, probe underway
Rs 10000000000: Indians losing huge amount of money every month due to...
ITR Filing AY 2025-26: Last date NOT same for all, check your date if you are...
What is non-veg milk? Know its connection with India-US trade talks
India to spend Rs 60000 crore on this fighter jet, cheaper than Rafale, F-35, it is loaded with...
Samay Raina, four influencers appear in Supreme Court over remarks 'ridiculing' disabled people in India's Got Latent
DNA Verified: Samosa, jalebi, other Indian snacks to carry health warning labels? Know the truth here
Meet woman who left high-paying job in Switzerland for UPSC exam, secured AIR...; married to IAS, she is now...
Meet Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 15-year-old daughter Shora Siddiqui, whose audition clip has gone viral, is learning acting in...
Meet woman who failed in NEET, UPSC exams, later secured Rs 72 LPA job at THIS aviation giant to become the youngest...
'65 days, 22 times’: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams BJP as US President Trump again claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire
Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth: How much did ISRO spend for IAF Group Captain's Axiom-4 space mission?
What happens when astronauts return to Earth? Shubhanshu Shukla may have to grapple with THESE changes in body...
Is Smriti Irani taking sabbatical from politics for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? BJP leader says 'my sangathan...'
This train is faster than airplane, can cover 1200 km in just 150 minutes, reaches top speed in 7 seconds, it runs from...
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Little Pepe Price To Hit $0.50 Soon?
INSIGHTS
Startups gain wealth by slowing down to deeply understand customers, build trust, and validate demand, avoiding premature scaling and costly failures.
Most startups chase speed—quick MVPs, big raises, flashy launches. But without understanding real customer psychology or earning trust, speed can be fatal. In today’s noisy market, moving deliberately isn’t old-fashioned; it’s the smartest way to build a business that lasts (and profits).
Startups love to worship speed. Rapid MVPs, lightning pivots, weekly feature drops: it’s all become a badge of honor.
Founders boast about how quickly they shipped, how many engineers they stacked, and how fast they burned capital. But here’s the hard truth: most of this is theater. In chasing speed, many startups skip the one thing that actually makes money—understanding people.
Building too fast is often an excuse for not doing the messy work of validation. It’s far easier to keep coding than to sit with customers, dig into their anxieties, or watch them fumble through your product. Yet that slow, uncomfortable phase is where real value is born. Because until you truly know why someone might hesitate to trust your product or what psychological hook will keep them coming back, you’re just guessing.
I’ve seen countless decks bragging, “We launched in 30 days!” Only to quietly churn users six months later. Moving fast feels good. You look busy; investors clap, and LinkedIn loves it. But startups don’t die because they were too slow. They die because they built the wrong thing or built it in a way that failed to earn trust.
There’s data to back this belief up. The Startup Genome project found that nearly 74% of high-growth startups fail because they scale prematurely. That doesn’t mean they launched too late; it means they ramped up hiring, marketing, or infrastructure before nailing the basics: real demand, solid retention, and unit economics that work. In other words, they grew faster than they learned.
Look at Zoho versus many flashy Indian SaaS peers. Zoho refused venture money, grew patiently, took time to understand their market, and built quietly. Today they’re a billion-dollar powerhouse: profitable, resilient, and answerable to no impatient board. Contrast that with startups that raised huge rounds, scaled recklessly, and then struggled to keep customers from slipping away.
But it’s not just about business mechanics. It’s psychology. When you launch half-baked products just to show speed, you might win initial curiosity, but trust is fragile. People rarely give you a second chance after a sloppy first impression. Worse, if you haven’t taken time to study user behavior, you’ll likely miss the small psychological triggers that drive loyalty. That means spending ever more on marketing to replace the customers you failed to keep.
I’m not against speed. I’m against speed without deliberate learning. Fast learning is good—it means setting up sharp feedback loops, testing hypotheses, and iterating with discipline. But most startups skip straight to building, then scale noise instead of insight. That’s not innovation; it’s expensive guessing.
So the next time someone brags about how quickly they shipped, ask them what they truly learned. Ask them how well they understand their customer’s hidden fears or what emotional lever keeps them returning. Because in today’s noisy tech world, deliberate is the new disruptive. And ironically, slowing down enough to get it right might just be the fastest way to get rich.
Honey Srivastava a product and agile leader, and an expert in architecting scalable products and strategies at the intersection of AI, system design, and consumer psychology — driving business growth and trust. An alumna of the Indian School of Business and IIM Lucknow, she brings a rare blend of technical depth and business acumen.