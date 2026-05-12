Slow but steady change is happening in East Bengaluru.

Once considered to be at the outskirts of urban development, places such as Gunjur, Sarjapur and Varthur Road are now being considered seriously for homebuyers and investors. All the neighbour hoods are becoming attractive due to the improvement in roads, new residential layouts, provision of social amenities and steady development of Bengaluru's tech belt.

However, the bigger change has nothing to do with place. It's about what people want to have.

The flats have been the first flats that many buyers look into for years. These days, people turn to plotted land due to the fact that it offers them flexibility, control and long term value – attributes that are lacking in apartments.

The iMMS are a worthwhile piece of equipment for a developing market.

How Whitefield came to be is a story that is common knowledge. Early investors who bought it then have immensely benefited from its growth since it is now one of the biggest tech and residential hubs in Bengaluru. These days, however, Whitefield has grown to be costly for a lot of middle-market customers.

Here, the roads of Gunjur, Sarjapur and Varthur are excellent. These areas have similar growth potential, but at a more-reachable starting point. At present, the price of plotted land here ranges from ₹5,200 to ₹9,200 per sq. ft and that of apartments in the same belt ranges from ₹8,850 to ₹13,550 per sq. ft.

This price difference is not that small! But it's even more critical what type of asset it is.

An apartment is an area that is built and will get worse with the passage of time. Whereas, a plot is land. It does not wear out like it does, doesn't go out of style or have the same long-term maintenance issues. The city is expanding and land is scarce, so the plots that are in good locations are worth more of the land.

Ownership Without Being Rushed

Buying a home often comes with pressure. Possession timelines, loan commitments, move-in deadlines, and quick decisions can make the process stressful.

A plot gives buyers more breathing room.

You can buy the land now and build when the time is right. Maybe that is immediately. Maybe it is two or five years later. You can plan your finances better, think through the design, and build a home that actually suits your lifestyle instead of adjusting your life around a ready-made floor plan.

For young professionals, growing families, and long-term investors, this flexibility is a real advantage.

A Home Built Around Your Life

One of the biggest reasons people prefer plotted living is freedom.

There are no fixed layouts, no shared walls, and no restrictions on how your home should look or function. You can start small and expand later. You can add a home office, create a garden, build a second floor, or even plan a separate unit for parents or rental income.

A plot can adapt as your life changes. Over time, it can become a home, an income-generating asset, and something meaningful to pass on to the next generation.

What East Bengaluru’s Growth Is Telling Us

The rise in plotted developments across Gunjur, Sarjapur, and Varthur Road is not accidental. These areas are close to Whitefield and the Outer Ring Road tech corridor, which means they benefit from the same employment hubs while still being more affordable than established neighbourhoods.

Apartments will always have demand, especially among buyers looking for ready-to-move convenience. But those thinking long term are beginning to see the stronger case for land.

A well-located plot offers appreciation, independence, and future flexibility in a way that constructed spaces often cannot.

Anthill Silverfields: A Thoughtfully Planned Community

Anthill Projects has focused on identifying locations before they become obvious growth stories. Their latest development, Anthill Silverfields, is located in Bellikere, off Varthur, and takes inspiration from the natural surroundings of the Silver Lake landscape.

Spread across 13.5 acres, this BMRDA-approved plotted development has been planned to offer more than just land. The plots are designed to give families space for gardens, terraces, courtyards, and homes that feel open and personal.

The idea is not just to create another plotted layout, but to build a community that feels considered, liveable, and future-ready.

What also sets Anthill apart is the approach behind choosing each location. The team studies growth trends, infrastructure plans, connectivity, and future demand before acquiring land. This helps ensure that every project is chosen with long-term appreciation in mind, not just short-term market buzz.

A Foundation for the Future

In East Bengaluru’s fast-growing corridors, buying a plot is more than a property decision. It is a way to secure space, freedom, and future value.

And when that plot is part of a thoughtfully planned community like Anthill Silverfields, it becomes even more meaningful. It gives buyers the chance to build at their own pace, in a location that is still growing, and in a neighbourhood designed to grow with them.

That is not just an investment.

It is a foundation for the future.

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