Why PF Claims Get Stuck for Years — And How Kustodian.life Has Helped Recover Over ₹150 Crore

Rohan, a software engineer who had switched three jobs, had ₹6.8 lakh sitting in his EPF account for over three years. He submitted his claim four times. Each time, rejected — without a clear reason. His PF was spread across multiple accounts, with incomplete transfers blocking his withdrawal entirely.

Rohan, a software engineer who had switched three jobs, had ₹6.8 lakh sitting in his EPF account for over three years. He submitted his claim four times. Each time, rejected — without a clear reason. His PF was spread across multiple accounts, with incomplete transfers blocking his withdrawal entirely.

In another case, Priya's claim was rejected five times due to a mismatch between her Aadhaar and EPF records — an initial versus full name difference she wasn't even aware of. Nearly ₹8.4 lakh remained stuck.

Once the underlying records were corrected, both claims were processed successfully within weeks.

Stories like these are more common than most people realise. Over the past two years, Kustodian has helped families recover more than ₹150 crore in such funds, with an average recovery of over ₹12 lakh per family. The pattern points to a larger issue in India's financial system — money that exists, but remains out of reach due to fragmented records and process dependencies.

The real blockers aren't what most people think

Based on an internal analysis of cases handled over the past two years, the actual withdrawal request is rarely the root problem — it only accounts for 17.8% of the hurdles. The real roadblocks lie much deeper:

Transfers that were never completed between employers: 22.3%

Contribution mismatches between EPF and EPS records: 18.9%

KYC discrepancies across systems: 18.6%

The withdrawal process itself: 17.8%

Account-level issues like incorrect joining or exit dates: 14.8%

In most cases, the money is already there. It's just locked behind incorrect or incomplete records.





How claims get stuck

In many cases, the problem begins with minor inconsistencies — such as mismatches in name, date of birth, or incomplete KYC — that can prevent otherwise valid claims from being processed. These issues are often compounded by dependencies on employers or institutions, where a missing update or delay can halt the entire process.

This is especially visible in EPF withdrawals, which form a significant share of such cases. Users frequently encounter situations where claims are rejected multiple times, remain unresolved for weeks, or are dependent on employer-side actions that never get completed. Users often respond by resubmitting the same claim, hoping for a different outcome. But once a claim enters this cycle, it doesn't resolve until the underlying records are fixed.

In one instance, funds remained unclaimed for over 12 years because the employer had not updated exit records, leaving the system to treat the individual as still employed.

A structural gap, not a user problem

Kustodian was built to address this gap by helping users systematically identify and resolve such issues through guided, system-aligned workflows. Instead of bypassing existing processes, it works within them — correcting records across EPFO and related institutions so that claims can be processed as intended, ensuring that outcomes remain compliant and verifiable.

While EPF is often the starting point, similar patterns extend across other financial assets. Insurance claims, dormant bank accounts, and inheritance-linked funds often face comparable challenges due to documentation gaps or fragmented records. Together, these point to a broader systemic issue around accessing money that rightfully belongs to individuals and families.

When to act

Certain early signs can indicate underlying issues:

Claims that remain unresolved beyond 15–20 days

Repeated rejections without clear reasons

Inconsistencies in account details across UAN portal and Aadhaar

Employer not responding to update requests

In many cases, once a claim reaches this stage, it doesn't resolve without fixing the underlying records. Repeated attempts usually don't change the outcome.

Kustodian offers a free PF check that helps surface these issues — often within minutes — before they turn into long-term blockers. Run it at kustodian.life.

"In India's digital age, growing your wealth takes a click — accessing it shouldn't take months." — Harsh Jain, Co-founder, Kustodian.life.

About Kustodian.life

Kustodian is a platform that helps individuals and families recover stuck financial assets — including EPF, insurance, shares, and bank deposits — through a structured, end-to-end process. Over 8,300 families helped. ₹150 crore+ recovered. 97% success rate. Free investigation to start.

More information: www.kustodian.life

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.