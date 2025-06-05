Are institutional investors moving outside their usual buy-and- hold strategy?

Financial analysis given by Krisada Yoonaisil, Financial Markets Strategist at Exness

New Delhi [India], May 19: 10 January 2024 marked a historic turning point on January 10, 2024. Following protracted negotiations, the SEC approved the listing of several actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) spanning a wide spectrum of industries, mostly including manufacturing and technology. Leading the charge were major asset managers BlackRock and Vanguard, so heralding a new era for mainstream finance. The shift bridged the gap between conventional index-based strategies and a more hands-on, growth-oriented approach—an evolution many felt inevitable given the worldwide reach of the stock market.

Valuation of the stock market depend on several elements. Beyond corporate profits and macroeconomic data, trade policy changes and geopolitical concerns can greatly influence market mood. Investors closely examine monetary policy changes and interest rates since higher rates usually lower risk appetite while lower rates usually cause rallies in risk assets. Furthermore, regular supply chain interruptions and developing technology sectors cause markets to change, which presents traders both risks and possibilities.

Under this context, the US market has shown rather volatility. Early this year's return to the White House by President Donald Trump set off a series of policy changes. From punitive taxes on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU to deregulation policies meant to support homegrown businesses, his actions—bundled under the "Make America Great Again" banner—propelled several US stock indices to notable highs early in the year.

Still, fractures began to show even as some bulls hurried to profit from these advances. Economic data indicated that inflation was hovering much above the Fed's 2% target, which sparked concerns about more rate increases maybe forthcoming. Corporate mood suffered, and several well-known technology companies released wary forward guidance.

With Trump's posture on tariffs and the Russia-Ukraine conflict clearer now, the markets are preparing for a new world order and stricter economic policies ahead.

Under a general sell-off driven by recession concerns, profit-taking, and tighter financial conditions, stock markets sank below important psychological levels in March. A brief reversal followed as less than expected consumer sentiment data suggested possible Fed easing of their hawkish posture. Though the headline CPI (2.8% vs. 2.9%) and Core CPI (3.1% vs. 3.2%) figures slightly fell short of estimates, they still indicated ongoing inflationary pressures.

Is this little comeback indication the beginning of a fresh bull run? Actually, the situation is more complex. Although some analysts warn that the road ahead is still unstable even if softer economic data can sometimes inspire fresh hope. Many portfolio managers remain vigilant over tariff uncertainty, possible interruptions in world supply chains, and ongoing inflation issues. The President's latest comments refusing to completely rule out the likelihood of an upcoming recession also affected risk attitudes.

Rather than adding new stimuli, the White House seems to be more concerned in harmonising current policies—especially those on trade and fiscal policies. This strategy combined with continuous discussion of stricter control in some sectors begs many questions about whether the downturn of the market might deepen before any sustainable comeback shows through.

Said another way, the long run for stocks is not quite negative. Market cycles have always included volatility; some industries—especially technology and renewable energy—have already shown resilience. Still, reasonable caution is advised near term. Investors should monitor how changing tariffs, interest rate decisions, and corporate earnings affect not only the main indices including the S&P 500 and NASDAQ but also developing sectors that might present new prospects.

Having a well-defined plan becomes absolutely crucial in flux. Unexpected market swings can be lessened in part by diversified portfolios, risk management, and fundamental study. Maintaining knowledge and adaptability will help one negotiate what could be another turning point for the stock market as the terrain adjusts to different economic policies.

