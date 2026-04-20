Kunal Chhabra is taking a path against the trend in the modern business world where success is often determined by the figures. To Kunal Chhabra, it does not take a long term growth to be constructed by merely concentrating on profits, but rather on the people that make the business.

The philosophy has been unobtrusive in defining the way Kunal Chhabra develops ventures, teams and long term relationships. Although financial results are crucial, Kunal Chhabra is of the opinion that they are an outcome and not the beginning.

To Kunal Chhabra, people are at the heart of every business. Be it customers, team members or partners, it is always about creating value beyond transactions. This will create an element of trust and with time, trust can be one of the greatest assets in any organisation.

Kunal Chhabra realizes that teams are not merely working units. They are the driving force behind execution. By providing a working environment where people feel valued and appreciated, Kunal Chhabra is able to make performance an ownership, not a pressure.

This attitude also transforms the way leadership is done. Unlike targets, Kunal Chhabra emphasizes on alignment. Individuals will work with more clarity and consistency when they know the purpose of their work.

Long term thinking is another consideration of this approach. Kunal Chhabra does not consider relationships as temporary opportunities. Rather, it is about establishing relationships that develop as time goes on. This brings stability, even during unpredictable market situations.

This people first strategy places Kunal Chhabra in a unique position in markets such as Dubai where competition is stiff and the market is very demanding. It enables companies to be differentiated not only by what they sell, but also the manner in which they do it.

Kunal Chhabra also believes that when people are prioritised, profitability becomes more sustainable. There is improved performance of teams, retention of customers, and enhanced partnerships. All these are inherently leading to steady growth.

This philosophy has an impact on decision making in difficult times. Kunal Chhabra does not simply take decisions based on numbers, but he takes into account their effect on people. This moderation will aid the preservation of trust, even in situations where tough decisions must be taken.

To Kunal Chhabra, leadership does not have to be about authority. It is concerning accountability. It includes establishing a system in which individuals are allowed to develop as they help in realizing a bigger vision. It is this that makes a business a powerful and expandable organisation.

This has over time influenced the manner in which Kunal Chhabra develops and grows businesses. There is no hurry in growth and decisions are non-reactive. All this is in accordance with a clear vision of long term impact.

Kunal Chhabra also acknowledges the fact that in the dynamically evolving world, businesses that are oriented to profits alone, tend to run out of steam. In the absence of good relationships, growth cannot be sustained easily. That is why people will be at the core of any strategy.

With the ever-changing nature of industries, human connection in business is gaining prominence. This change is reflected in the approach of Kunal Chhabra where the measure of success is not only about financial performance, but also the quality of relationships that will be established in the process.

Finally, the philosophy of Kunal Chhabra is very basic yet strong. Business may be a product of profits, but people make it. And in the case of Kunal Chhabra, long term success is that difference.

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