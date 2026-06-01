Why is your PAN card more necessary than you think for your credit score?

A PAN card does more than help you file taxes.The reason your plan details are correct and up to date is one of the most important steps you can take before checking your credit score.

Pan is more than just a tax document, really

Most people think about their PAN card only when they file taxes or open a bank account. Your PAN card plays a crucial role in your financial life. Economic studies are used to figure out how you and your access your credit records.If

you apply for a loan, open a bank account, invest online, or get a credit card, you will find out that they provide your PAN details. Your plan helps in a financial crisis, like verifying it, maintaining records, tracking your payment history, completing KYC verification, and processing. As financial services move towards online, pan verification has become important for secure and hassle-free transactions.

How does your verification work when you check your credit score?

When you check your credit score online, the apps first check your PAN details. You enter your PAN number. This process finds your economic information. It ensures that only you can enter your data and prevents someone else from viewing your report.

How to know your PAN details

You're not sure whether your PAN information can be verified through the Income Tax Department. match your bank details, loan papers, credit cards, and investment accounts.

Common pan-related mistakes that affect your profile

As you can see, many people can create issues that appear incomplete to

Mistakes in the name

If the name on your PAN card is incorrect and also differs from the name in the bank's account or records, your repayment may not be linked correctly.

Unlike bank accounts

When your bank account is not linked to your PAN, some financial information may be incorrect there.

Incorrect information

Old names, mismatched details, or outdated records can create verification the review of your application. The good news is that you can address all these issues, and updating records helps to create a profile.

How does your card check the correct details?

Applications like Bajaj Finance allow users to access their credit score online using their PAN card and a few personal details. The process is easy, moderate, and secure completely digitally. You require something like that. Visit the credit score page, verify your otp, enter your name, details, PAN no, email id and pin code. This verification is complete. The system displays your credit points and a credit report.

How often should you check your credit score?

Checking your own credit score does not harm or affect it. Stability helps you stay informed about your financial health. For example, every three months, before you apply for a loan, before applying

Final thought

Your card is much more than a tax credit document. all the main parts of your financial life, loans, credit cards, and repayment records. PAN card is correct and up to date, so that your credit card history remains complete and your credit card points details. A few minutes can save you from unnecessary problems in the future and help you access credit more easily when you need it is one of the most important steps you can take before checking your credit score.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.