Why Indian Students are Choosing the Germany Over the US and UK – How One Mumbai Consultancy is Leading the Shift

Mumbai: Each morning, inside the EduOptions office in Matunga, the picture enacted repeats a sequence of events which would have been highly unlikely five years ago.

Students carrying research files. Parents around whom spreadsheets of budgeting queries revolved. And counsellors are asked hundreds of times daily: “We are thinking of Germany. Could we discuss whether it might be an option for us?” But not as a backup plan. As the primary plan.

These mark a paradigm shift in the landscape of study-abroad in India—one that is being driven not by flashy marketing, but by economic mathematics and peers success stories and the “show us how” imperative from families.

Driving the change is the leadership of Shlok Agarwal, the founder of EduOptions, which is a consultancy service that has helped over 8,000 students abroad.

The thing that separates Agarwal from the numerous other players within the market is not the success that his business has achieved, but the personal experience that he has himself gained from studying Germany’s educational system as an international student and then resettling back home into advising others on the same journey.

“I have lived every struggle that our students face today,” explains Agarwal. “The language issues with opening a bank account. The misunderstandings with health insurance statements. The cultural differences that textbooks do not teach you. Living this experience completely shifts how families get advice.”

The Economic Reality Reshaping Choices

There exist ominous stats, which make scholars resort to Germany.

A total master's program in Germany would require around Rs 15-20 lakhs. In the UK, the total amount would be around ₹50-70 lakhs. In the US, the bills would run into more than Rs 1 crore.

The twist: Tuition fees are nonexistent at public German universities—at least, they're not directly charged; there is a semester fee of €300 to €400, which often includes a semester's worth of public transportation passes

“At EduOptions, the financial revelation that occurs changes the conversation overnight,” explain the counsellors there. “These families are prepared for the moon and back,” they observe, referring to the “astronomical” costs that they’ve researched for the United States and the United Kingdom.

“This is also shared by the parents of Tier-2 cities like Nashik, Indore, and Coimbatore,” adds Agarwal. Study abroad opportunities are made possible even for the middle class “in the ‘impossible dream’ to ‘actually achievable’ spectrum of the middle class family” because of Germany, asserts Agarwal.

This view is confirmed by feedback received from students. As a candidate involved with EduOptions, Neville Pinto articulated this point clearly: "They pointed me in the right direction, considering the financial constraints I had."

Rahul Choudaha, PhD, an international education expert monitoring the stream of international students, confirms this observation. "The tuition-free tuition structure in Germany has always had a very obvious allure. However, given the magnitude of these borrowing costs and currency fluctuations, it’s rapidly becoming so big in India.”

In addition to cost considerations, there is another reason for the appeal of higher education

Beyond Cost: The Academic and Career Alignment

However, as the counsellors at EduOptions said, it is not the entirety of the costs that are behind the attraction of German Higher Educational Institutions. The alignment of the study programs and the profession is of similar significance.

“It is these fields themselves that happen to represent the strength of German universities and the fields where Indian students perform well: engineering, computer science, car engineering, data science, and AI. The theory classes of German universities are structured in a way that there is a link with the industries to the extent that the students get a chance to work on projects for the companies while still at university,” said Norbert Ried

“The German education system is based on an understanding of concepts and applying them to solve real-world problems,” continues Agarwal. “It is very thorough and application-oriented. The students also have a portfolio developed, which directly helps them land jobs.”

On a more critical note, the requirement for these graduates is actively needed in the German economy. This is due to the fact that the German economy is facing a shortage of staff in the fields of engineering, information technology, the healthcare industry, and data science, which more or less encompass the fields that are included in the structure of education that

Even car manufacturers such as BMW to Siemens have got listed companies which require thousands of graduates from other countries. There indeed exists a demand for qualified workers in the job market in Germany.

It is a labor market message that is even stronger during a consultation that is offered by EduOptions. "We're not selling dreams," declares Agarwal. "We're telling them market realities. Germany rewards skill and preparation. If the students put in the effort, the system will reward them."

The Immigration Clarity That Matters

The more persuasive factors in this case are the predictability of immigration in Germany, which is not a situation in other countries

They give graduates in Germany eighteen months to search for the right job to get into their field of study. Three months of panicked job searching? No way. A year and a half to search for the right job.

It is also critical to acknowledge, in this discussion, that there is a newly introduced ‘Opportunity Card’ system, which has a point system in play, beneficial to skilled individuals, allowing them to move to Germany in search of employment opportunities without a previous agreement in place.

This is of prime importance to persons who invest multi-lakhs and multi-years of effort as a family. Contrary to the UK, which keeps on changing the rules regarding the post-study visa routes and the visa lottery rules in the US H1-B visa system, “In Germany, policies are clear.”

How has this been observed in the topic of migration professionals? Transparency leads to the achievement of what cannot be purchased with money—confidence.

The Problems EduOptions Solves Head-On

On the other hand, Agarwal has learned from his own personal experience of studies in Germany that it is more trustworthy to communicate honestly about problems than to pretend that everything is perfectly clean.

“Germany is not a cruise control situation,” he tells each family in turn. “The education system is tough. The language is tough. The attitude toward culture is light-years apart from what you find in India. A realistic perspective and preparation are needed.

The APS certification process, which includes the process of credentials validation through the review of documents, as well as knowledge interviews, scares off most of the applicants. Students who have undertaken the APS certification process exercise through the assistance of EduOptions find that it is possible through proper preparation and planning, but it is not an easy process.

Issues concerning language are relevant, too. Although most graduate programs are delivered in English, issues in daily life, signing a leasing contract or health insurance, for instance, demand knowledge of the German language. Pre-departure language orientation and integration procedure assistance are offered by EduOptions.

The vast majority of students report that immersion results in a rapid acceleration in learning, and elementary proficiency in German leads to a revolutionary change in everyday life for better job prospects.

Under Agarwal’s leadership, EduOptions, it now covers not only application processing assistance but also helps with cultural understanding, survival guides, alumni assistance, and mentor programs from visa approval stages to the culmination of studies and even thereafter.

“We are educating young Indians to become international citizens,” Agarwal declares. “This requires an understanding of the emotional as well as the educational journey,” he emphasises.

Real Stories: Where Counselling Makes the Difference

The testimonials that EduOptions receive on a daily basis represent just that.

“With every doubt, they replied with warm, parent-like patience. It wasn't so frightening since everything was explained clearly.” This is a description of what Dhruti Lalaji Sawant, now a Schwerin student, remembers experiencing before EduOptions: “With every doubt, they answered with warm, parent-like

As Omkar Kokate, who moved to Germany in October 2025, puts it, 'It was very smooth. The APS procedure was very smooth with their assistances.'

Shreyan, who is enrolled at a German public university, observes that “EduOptions was very helpful for me regarding my admission and processing of my APS—I would highly recommend them."

Saniya Shaikh, admitted to the Berlin School of Business and Innovation, highlights the holistic nature of the support offered by EduOptions:

“EduOptions played a pivotal role from beginning to end, right from selecting the right course and gaining admission, and then helping with each and every detail. Not even the visa process seemed difficult.”

These are not isolated incidents. They represent a systematic approach founded on lived knowledge.

The Messages that Validate the Choice

Months after the students into Germany, EduOptions received a report concerning the correctness of the advice given to the students regarding whether the advice given by

“Transport is so efficient – the monthly ticket gets me to all areas.”

“Just had my first internship interview and they loved my portfolio."

“I can pick up German easily by immersing myself within

“'Everything here actually functions—and it’s extremely reassuring,’

“I appreciate that,” “I love it,” “This is what I wanted,”

“Every single student that enters our doors is a reminder of what I was before entering the German market – and that is full of promise and the unknowns of what the future holds,” adds Agarwal. “If what we do in any way helps them, then we're not just meeting our business objectives; we're meeting our ‘mission’ to the Indian international talent pool.”

Why this shift to symbolize something greater?

The ‘Germany phenomenon’ is an indicator of the change that has happened in the perception of international education of the new generation of students in India.

Instead, their final destinations would be based on prestige value, familiarity, and attractive potential. The contemporary college-going student utilizes the return on investment, job potential, and immigration opportunities with a calculation mindset.

“Germany is not the country of their choice simply because it is famous,” explains Agarwal, “It is the country that fits into their life plan.”

Here is how education researcher Dr. Kavita Sharma generalises the phenomenon at hand: “We are witnessing a fundamental shift from ‘study abroad as career strategy. Germany succeeds because it offers a clear value proposition backed by transparent sytems.”

The families that will already know how to repay the loan that they will borrow, observed how the visa was rejected and how the person was left unemployed in a foreign country, and already knew the value of putting their hard-earned cash on the line with their child's risk with their educational future will remind them that a good plan will always overcome a beautiful dream.

The Unregulated Industry and Quality Guidelines

The increasing trend of students going to Germany has also led to a new raft of consultancy firms, which differ in their level of quality within this very unregulated field.

EduOptions is distinctive in the respect that they have personal experience in terms of the experience that Agarwal has, along with the level of success that they have accomplished with the current placements that they have managed to handle, which is 8,000+ placements. This cannot be accomplished within general application aids since they do not involve personal experience.

However, it is necessary that the families involved use discretion in searching for advice. None of these two companies has a guarantee of the outcome of the advice they give. The only issue that is in question is the extent of the claims here. The issues involved in good advice and the processing of a visa rest in integrity, accuracy, and all that a visa approval consists of.

The Bottom Line: Certainty in an Uncertain World

It seems the meaning of what the families mean by 2025 is apparent; just a plan, not a dream. “The attraction about Germany is that all the factors are in place: affordable education, a practice-oriented education system with universities that educate their students according to the requirements of the job market and the industry, transparent rules on immigration, and the fact that the country needs foreign talent,” as reported in the Why Germany It’s not glamorous. It’s not the “dream campus life” the brochure talks about.

It’s something much more precious: certainty and achievability. “Job,” as Agarwal sees it, “is not merely an outcome in terms of business but also an impact outcome—the kind of impact one has on students who graduate and make it big in foreign countries and then come to India and innovate.” “A loud voice in the global education market, Germany may not be,” he sums up.

"However, for thousands of families in India in 2025, it definitely looks like one of the brightest options out there."

Families in Matunga, Nashik, Coimbatore, and other rapidly expanding cities of India are yet to see the beginning of this muted revolution and are being helped by companies like EduOptions, which have been founded on the bedrock of experience and wisdom to guide them through this brave new world.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.