Why India's Office Boom Could Create an Operational-Readiness Shortage

The office expansion happening in India right now is real and accelerating. Tier-2 cities that had no institutional office space five years ago have dozens of properties now. Companies are moving into these spaces. They are expanding. They are opening new locations. But something is breaking under the volume. The operational infrastructure that allows these spaces to function is not scaling at the same pace as the physical space is scaling.

This is creating a specific shortage. Not a shortage of office space. Not a shortage of capital to build it. A shortage of operational-readiness capability. The ability to manage multiple properties to a global standard. The vendor relationships. The systems expertise. The continuous optimization. The accountability. The companies that have this capability are overbooked. The companies that do not have it are struggling. And the office boom is accelerating this gap.

A company opening a new office in Ahmedabad or Indore is facing a choice. They can partner with a large local vendor who manages costs but tolerates operational compromises. Or they can try to manage the space themselves, which distracts the senior team from their core work. Or they can find a partner with the operational systems expertise to manage the space to a global standard. There are not many of those partners. That shortage is becoming the constraint on expansion.

The Volume Problem

The office boom in India is being driven by two forces. The first is GCC expansion. Global companies are moving more work to India. They need space. They need it in multiple cities. They need it to be reliable. The second is the recovery in domestic office demand. Indian companies are expanding. They are moving into Tier-2 cities. They are scaling their operations. They need space. They need it to work.

Both of these forces are creating a surge in new office openings. Across multiple cities simultaneously. This is different from the previous wave of expansion, which was concentrated in a few metros. This expansion is distributed. It is creating a demand for operational capability across multiple locations at once.

Most property developers and facility management vendors can handle this volume at a low standard of operations. They can manage a building to a baseline. The lights work. The facilities are clean enough. The basics function. But they cannot manage multiple buildings to a global standard simultaneously. That requires systems. That requires vendor expertise. That requires continuity and accountability. That is hard to scale.

"The office boom is creating demand for operational-readiness capability faster than the supply can grow. Companies that need to manage multiple locations to a global standard are running into a shortage of partners who can actually do that at scale."

— Rushit Shah, Director Operations, DevX

Why Operational Excellence Does Not Scale Easily

Operational readiness is deceptively hard to scale. It looks like a standard commodity. Building management. Facilities. IT infrastructure. But it is not. It is a system. It requires the right people. It requires the right vendor relationships. It requires processes that ensure accountability and continuity. It requires someone who is responsible for outcomes, not just tasks.

When a property management vendor is managing a single building for a cost-conscious client, they can cut corners. The client does not have options. When they are managing five buildings for five different companies that all need to operate to a global standard, cutting corners creates cascading failures. One building's failure affects the company's ability to operate. That company leaves. That failure becomes visible. Other companies are less willing to sign on.

This is why operational-readiness capability is so difficult to scale. It cannot be commoditized. It cannot be standardized and then distributed. It has to be actively managed. It has to be continuously optimized. It has to have accountability built in. Those things are expensive. They are hard. They do not scale through volume. They scale through systems and expertise.

The vendors that have built that capability are now seeing surge demand. They are overbooked. The vendors that have not built it are trying to hire their way into it, which does not work. You cannot hire operational readiness. It has to be built systematically.

"Operational excellence is not a service that scales through volume. It scales through systems. Through accountability. Through continuous optimization. That is expensive to build. It takes time. The vendors that have built it are overbooked. The ones that have not are struggling to catch up."

— Parth Shah, Chairman, DevX

The Tier-2 City Problem

The shortage is particularly acute in Tier-2 cities. These cities are new to institutional office space. They do not have a deep bench of property management vendors with operational expertise. They do not have the vendor ecosystem that exists in metros. A company that opens an office in Ahmedabad needs a partner that understands the local regulations, that has relationships with local IT vendors, that can manage facilities to a global standard without constant supervision from the company itself.

That partner does not always exist in Tier-2 cities. So companies either struggle with inadequate local vendors, or they try to manage the space themselves, or they choose not to expand into the city because the operational risk is too high. All three of these outcomes slow down the expansion.

Cities that have a partner with operational-readiness capability are seeing companies move there. Cities that do not are seeing companies hesitate. This is reshaping which Tier-2 cities are winning in the office expansion game. It is not just about the space. It is about whether a company can reliably operate there.

DevX GCC's footprint across Tier-2 cities is reshaping this dynamic. Companies can move to Ahmedabad or Pune because the operational infrastructure exists. They know the space will work. They know the facilities will be maintained. They know the operations will be reliable. That certainty is pulling companies forward.

"Companies expanding into Tier-2 cities need to know that the operational infrastructure will support their work. Cities that have that capability are winning. Cities that do not are watching companies choose to expand elsewhere."

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

The GCC Implication

For GCC leaders, the operational-readiness shortage is particularly acute. A global company opening a centre of excellence in India needs the space to work perfectly. A failure in operations translates directly into a failure of the function. The global team is depending on that centre to deliver. If the infrastructure fails, the entire investment is at risk.

GCC leaders are increasingly specific about the operational-readiness requirement. They will not open a centre in a city unless they can find a partner that can guarantee operational reliability. This is creating a specific demand signal. It is pulling operational-readiness capability into the cities where GCC expansion is happening.

Companies that have this capability are winning GCC work. DevX GCC specialises in exactly this problem. The approach is to ensure that the space not only exists but that it is operationally ready. That the IT is reliable. That the facilities work. That the operations are systemized. That allows a GCC leader to focus on building the function instead of managing the space.

"A GCC leader needs the office to work perfectly. Any operational failure cascades through the entire function. That is why GCC expansion is driving demand for operational-readiness partners who specialize in that reliability. Companies that have it are winning GCC mandates. Companies that do not are losing them."

— Yash Shah, Director, DevX

The Bigger Picture

The office boom in India is real and accelerating. But the constraint on that boom is not space. It is not capital. It is operational-readiness capability. Companies that are expanding rapidly are running into the limit of how many spaces can be operated to a global standard simultaneously. The shortage of partners with that capability is becoming the binding constraint.

This shortage will persist until more partners invest in building operational-readiness capability systematically. DevX Design & Build creates the physical space. DevX's operational model ensures that space is managed to a global standard across multiple cities. That combination is rare. That is why it is in high demand.

The companies that will win on expansion in India are the ones that have solved the operational-readiness problem. They have found a partner they can trust. They have systems they can depend on. They have certainty that the space will work. The companies that have not solved that problem are the ones that will stall. The office boom will continue. But the companies that can actually operate reliably in multiple cities will be the ones that pull ahead.