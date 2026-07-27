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Why India's next generation of institution led house of brands may shape the future of Indian enterprise

Tapobhumi is working towards creating brands that will stand the test of time. Tapobhumi could be the future of enterprise in India's next generation of institution led house of brands.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

Why India's next generation of institution led house of brands may shape the future of Indian enterprise
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For centuries India has been known for its textile and traditional arts worldwide. Carrying forwards this legacy with renewed values of long lasting trust, Tapobhumi, a company in Surat, is building a house of brands that is based on India's rich textile history. With the sole aim of building values that will last for a period of time, rather than sole aim of earning profit, the company is making its presence felt in the market.   

Tapobhumi is working towards creating brands that will stand the test of time. Tapobhumi could be the future of enterprise in India's next generation of institution led house of brands. 

India has one of the world's richest textile traditions, shaped over centuries by domestic craftsmanship, artistic knowledge and cultural expression. While maintaining the cultural values, Tapobhumi is focusing on creating products that can match demands of next generation.  

Tapobhumi, operating under Chitrakoot- A Unit of Tapobhumi Ganga Narmada Private Limited, has a long-term vision of developing a brands build around India's textile heritage, design innovation and meeting demands of current generation.  

According to the company, it's focus is not on rapid expansion with seasonal collections or product launches, but it is aiming to build the organisational capabilities and manufacturing infrastructure required to support a sustainable long-term growth. It sees India's heritage as a living cultural asset that can evolve through contemporary design while retaining its authenticity and craftsmanship. 

"Great companies are remembered for the products they create. Great institutions are remembered for the values they preserve and the opportunities they create. At Tapobhumi, we have never limited ourselves just to building brands, we are here committed to building an institution that carries India's textile heritage forward while creating opportunities for future generations," said Sudarshan Budhia, Director of Tapobhumi. 

The company's philosophy is guided mainly by three fundamentals — Ethics, Quality & Etiquette (EQE); Learn, Earn, Serve (LES) and Adopt, Apply, Amplify (AAA).  

Based out of Surat, Tapobhumi has gradually strengthened its capabilities in areas like product development, design, manufacturing and brand development.  

For more details about Tapobhumi's ideology and products please visit: https://www.tapobhumi.com/ 

Budhia said that the ongoing growth in India's business and economic sectors have provided us the opportunities to be a part of the change and contribute in the country's growth.  

"We want to build an institution to create long-lasting trust and values with for customers and artisans. We believe that organisations that can combine heritage with disciplined governance are better positioned to create long-term impact," added Budhia. 

As India continues to mark its presence as a global manufacturing and design leader, the companies that can combine operational capabilities with heritage-led innovation can more likely to grow in the next phase of industrial growth. 

 

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