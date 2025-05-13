For celebrity interior designers, details are everything and that's why they look to Royale Touche. With an exquisite portfolio of interior laminates, decorative laminates, and wardrobe laminates, Royale Touche provides more than finishes, it provides

New Delhi (India), May 13: When it comes to creating luxurious, trend-setting interiors, celebrity interior designers accept nothing but perfection. Whether it is revamping luxurious celebrity homes, stylish office complexes, or luxurious commercial interiors, one name keeps coming up again and again: Royale Touche. As one of India's leading laminate manufacturers in India, Royale Touche has become the best laminate brand in India, which is synonymous with quality, innovation, and timeless sophistication.

A Legacy of Luxury Since 1978

Established in 1978, Royale Touche revolutionized Decorative Laminates in India. Over the decades, it evolved from a plain laminate sheet brand to one that speaks of status, confidence, and class. Built on a legacy of consistent innovation and excellence in work, it is no surprise that Interior industry leaders choose Royale Touche as the preferred partner for interior laminate solutions.

An Unparalleled Array of Designer Laminates

What truly sets Royale Touche apart is its breathtaking selection of laminate textures and finishes. Featuring more than 900+ laminate patterns and 200+ textures, the collection boasts everything from rich woodgrains and refined natural stone looks to modern abstract styles, perfect for every interior laminate design application. Available in 1.00 mm and 1.25 mm thicknesses, these laminate sheets not only deliver aesthetics but also utility strength.

Celebrity designers usually turn to Royale Touche to bring sophistication to living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens. Kitchen laminates with fashionable finishes and wardrobe laminates with a sense of luxury are what Royale Touche offers. Trendy designs for the kitchen laminate design and wide-ranging kitchen laminate colors make it simple for the brand to help designers create dramatic interiors.

Superior Quality That Speaks for Itself

At the crux of Royale Touche's services is exceptional workmanship. Laminates are manufactured with sophisticated European technology and hand-selected raw materials. Quality checks for performance, finish, and longevity on each laminate sheet are rigorous in order to bring out the features that are highly desirable when completing high-end work. This relentless pursuit of excellence makes Royale Touche the prime destination for industry professionals looking for waterproof laminate sheets, Exterior Laminates, or high-end materials for use in demanding spaces.

Nationwide Presence, Premium Experience

Royale Touche is more than a brand, it's an experience in luxury. The company has over 215 select showrooms across India and offers end-to-end customer experience. Whether it is life-size 8x4 ft laminate sheet installations or Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, the customers and the designers get to view and touch how different interior laminates would look like in real spaces prior to deciding anything.

Empowering Architects and Designers

Royale Touche does not simply provide products, it empowers experts. With its BIM file formats readily downloadable from the web, architects and designers can incorporate Royale Touche products seamlessly into 3D models so that it is simpler to seal and put a design into effect. Through this technology-enabling strategy, it is the ideal partner of design professionals who require both aesthetics and productivity.

A Commitment to Safety, Sustainability & Performance

Today's interior designers take not just aesthetics but also responsibility towards the environment seriously. Royale Touche is a pioneer in green manufacturing with its anti-bacterial, fire-resistant, and green decorative laminates that adhere to international safety and sustainability norms. For kitchen laminates in your home or even a business high-rise, these sheets of laminate provide peace of mind without taking away from luxury.

Complete Interior Solutions

Along with Designer Laminates, Royale Touche provides a whole gamut of premium interior materials like plywood, wooden flooring, edge bands, adhesives, and accessories. Designers like the entire product range for absolute harmony in every interior. With fashionable kitchen laminate colours to durable wardrobe laminates, the brand makes sure that each product blends well with the other.

Unmatched Service & Support

With over 20,000 channel partners and a dedicated customer care team, Royale Touche ensures homeowners and designers receive expert guidance at every step. From selection to installation, the brand provides a hassle-free, high-end experience. Royale Touche continues to be the standard for the best laminate in India.

The Designer's Choice for a Reason

For celebrity interior designers, details are everything and that's why they look to Royale Touche. It's not about trends; it's about creating them. With an exquisite portfolio of interior laminates, decorative laminates, and wardrobe laminates, Royale Touche provides more than finishes, it provides a sophisticated design experience.

Supported by decades of innovation, design leadership, and unrelenting quality, Royale Touche continues to shape the future of interiors as the best laminate in India, accepted by the industry's most renowned interior designers.

