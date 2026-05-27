Why Gold ETF remains essential for portfolio diversification in volatile markets

As a result of their fundamental characteristics, financial markets can be vulnerable to cycles of vulnerability and instability in difficult times. There are generally no prior indicators that predict recessionary contractions or geopolitical/economic crisis situations, nor devaluations of currencies or inflationary pressure on products and securities. A portfolio's composition should consist primarily of assets that will provide an investor with the stability needed to stay in business during these adverse environments.

As a reference for identifying the reasons for an investor's behaviour toward investing in securities/financial/profit products/stocks: Gold ETFs received $5.3 billion of inflows during just one month (February 2026) and was one of the highest months of the year for the amount of inflows into gold ETFs. This was also the 9th consecutive month that gained for gold ETFs. These inflows show that gold continues to provide investors with a reliable and sustainable peace of mind at times of considerable uncertainty.

In the current environment, purchasing a Gold ETF is the most efficient and easiest method to gain exposure to gold. Let's discuss why a Gold ETF represents one of the smartest forms of investment in an uncertain economic situation.

So what exactly is a Gold ETF?

A Gold ETF refers to an investment fund that tracks the price of gold in the home market. Each unit of a Gold ETF will typically be held in dematerialised but physical form as increase for physical gold reserves held with a custodian. The physical gold itself will typically weigh 1 gram of 99.5% pure gold. Similarly to stocks, Gold ETF’s are also traded on stock exchanges, therefore allowing you to buy and sell it in real-time (during market hours) at the current market price without having to pay premiums to the spot prices or making charges.

When an investor purchases a Gold ETF they are making a direct bet on the price of gold versus purchasing a piece of gold jewellery or a purchase of a sovereign gold bond. Purchasing a Gold ETF avoids the physical/structural inefficiencies of the first two options. A Gold ETF represents the purest form of an investment vehicle for an investor looking to take advantage of the macroeconomic benefits of gold without having to deal with the logistical challenges.

The volatility issue and gold's solution to it.

You should not forget that fluctuations and volatility in the market are nothing unusual. They are just the prevalent condition of the market worldwide, no matter where or how you are looking at the stock market globally; over the last five years, every market has felt the effects of the pandemic, followed by rapid interest rate rises and pressure in the banking sector, along with ongoing geopolitical issues. Each of these events has led to significant stock declines and increasing uncertainty among market participants.

In all of these cases, gold has functioned as it has historically; as a safe haven asset to hold when there is a lack of confidence in fiat currency, stock markets, and governments. Gold ETFs have a low or negative correlation to equities, mathematically qualifying gold to reduce overall risk when holding a diversified portfolio.

When gold is not used as a hedge (typically) during periods when there is risk-off sentiment in equities, gold will typically retain its value or increase in value anytime the equity markets decline. Given this inverse relationship, when a portfolio includes only a small allocation of Gold ETFs versus an all-equity portfolio, the overall portfolio will experience a smaller total drawdown from the highest peak to the lowest trough, and it will recover from drawdowns faster once the portfolio is stabilized. This relationship has been supported by numerous studies and literature on Portfolio Theory.

In a diversified portfolio, 5 reasons why a Gold ETF is a must-have.

Gold ETFs provide a safe investment choice with the following characteristics:

Provides an inflation hedge with an actual impact.

When inflation rises, both the value of money and returns on fixed income instruments fall. However, gold retains its real value over a long period of time, thus making it a good long-term investment. Gold ETFs provide investors with an easy and transparent way of owning this inflation hedge at a reasonable price, while also having access to a highly liquid investment vehicle.

Cushion for currency depreciation risk.

The rupee faces significant risks from currency depreciation, as do many other emerging market currencies. Anytime global economic conditions turn into what is called "Risk Off", the risk of the rupee depreciating against the dollar, increases dramatically. Since gold is traded in US dollars on the open market worldwide, when the rupee falls, the return on investment from a gold-based ETF will look larger than it does in US dollars. By purchasing Indian-domiciled Gold ETFs (which are gold-based products) after purchasing these ETFs, Indian-based investors will have experienced two benefits: First, they own a gold-based investment at a yield in US dollars, and as a result, they will see a larger return as the US dollar falls against the Indian rupee.

Liquidity at all times is not guaranteed.

Gold ETFs provide a lesser-known benefit than physical gold, which is the ability to sell an entire position instantly 24/7 at the prevailing market price, as opposed to having to sell to someone who is willing to buy it. You also receive a discount for selling physical gold (due to the fact that you did not get this type of trade executed on the spot) and incur additional costs to converting gold into cash because you will be charged for the conversion process. Therefore, having complete liquidity is not going to happen if you need it the most during a crisis, as it wouldn't have the same type of liquidity benefit as gold, and therefore the liquidity advantage would also not be met during a crisis.

Clarity of regulations and the state of the economy

In India, gold ETFs are regulated by SEBI and managed by AMCs, with strict guidelines for custodians holding gold. Each unit of gold ETF shares is backed by gold. Also, each gold trade must have a gold audit. Gold ETFs generally have a very low expense ratio and very few charges. The above points make gold ETFs one of the better long-term means of holding gold.

Seamless portfolio integration

Since a Gold ETF is like a stock, it easily falls into the investment basket. SIPs can be conducted via multiple platforms for Gold ETFs, allowing investors to demonstrate a long-term disciplined approach, even though the investment is done in rupees. This approach has long proven its success in achieving very good, and generally outstanding, risk/reward results.

Top Gold ETFs in India: A comparative study

For investors researching the list of ETFs in India that offer gold exposure, the following are among the most prominent options available on Indian exchanges today:

ETF name AMC Expense Ratio (approx.) AUM (₹ Crores, approx.) Nippon India Gold BeES Nippon India MF 0.80% 54,000+ SBI Gold ETF SBI MF 0.70% 17,500+ HDFC Gold ETF HDFC MF HDFC MF 0.59% 22,500+ ICICI Prudential Gold ETF ICICI Prudential MF 0.50% 24,500+ Kotak Gold ETF Kotak MF 14,000+





Note: AUM figures are indicative and subject to change. Always verify the latest data on the respective AMC website or the AMFI portal before investing.

When evaluating which Gold ETF to invest in, the decision framework should include:

Tracking error (how closely the fund mirrors actual gold prices)

Expense ratio

Average daily traded volume (a proxy for liquidity)

AMC's custodial and audit practices.

A lower expense ratio matters more at scale, and liquidity matters more for traders and short-term holders.

How much of your portfolio should be in a Gold ETF?

There is no universal answer. This is because asset allocation is very personal and depends on your investment horizon, risk tolerance, income stability, and current exposures. A slew of global frameworks provide useful guideposts at the minimum.

Investment experts most commonly support a balanced portfolio consisting of 4-15% in gold. Gold at a low allocation of 4% serves as an insurance hedge against tail risks; very little gold can provide a degree of cushioning in extreme market disruptions.

On the upper range of the spectrum, 15%, gold is a more aggressive diversifier into the portfolio and makes more sense for investors leaning towards inflation protection, currency risk, or geopolitical tension, looking for inflation protection.

For Indian investors more specifically, perhaps even more so than most US or European investors, the case for around 15% has a stronger foundation. The Indian equity market is dynamic but volatile.

Gold ETF vs. other gold investment instruments

Gold investments vary in quality. Below is a rundown of how an ETF stacks up against the alternatives:

Jewellery and coins have a relatively high manufacturing cost (approx. 5-25% for jewellery, while approx. 1-10% for coins), plus storage/insurance costs. The lack of liquidity makes this investment less attractive than ETFs since the markup is pretty much a permanent drag on returns.

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are issued by the Reserve Bank of India and pay interest at 2.5% per annum in addition to providing price appreciation. They are the most tax-efficient gold investment if held for the long term. The drawbacks of SGBs are their five-year lock-in period (although they have an eight-year maturity), limited early exit options, and availability only during prescribed issuance windows.

Gold mutual funds (fund of funds) provide a way for investors to invest in gold through ETFs without needing a demat account by using SIP; however, they have another layer of costs (i.e. the mutual fund fees on top of the ETF fees), making them marginally more expensive.

Because Gold ETFs satisfy every criterion above, they provide investors with a liquid, publicly traded, SEBI-regulated, and cost-effective way to gain exposure to gold in real-time. Because most investors will typically hold a demat account, the Gold ETF will be the primary or default gold investment.

From market uncertainty to portfolio stability with Gold ETFs

Volatility is not an event that will eventually pass; rather, it's a way of life that every investment decision must be made against. Therefore, from this viewpoint, buying a Gold ETF is a purposeful, thought-out investment in an asset class, which has Proven to be a store of value throughout time and all market conditions.

In addition to offering liquidity, regulatory oversight, cost efficiency, and a demonstrated negative correlation to equity risk, the Gold ETF provides a means for all of these benefits to come together into one economically sound investment instrument.

Trading and investing in a Gold ETF via online trading and investing platforms such as Ventura make investing in gold easy to initiate, monitor, and manage for investors. When considering the macro-economic perspective for the Indian investor, it is apparent why an investor should invest in a gold ETF, but the question remains as to why it has not been part of your portfolio before now.