After three hospital equipment emergencies, the focus should be on performance-based selection and enforcement of maintenance providers under India’s BEMMP.

If a ventilator, warmer or monitor breaks in a critical-care unit, the first question asked is who's fault is it? The more interesting question is whether the system that identifies, tracks and remunerates maintenance providers is designed for success.

A series of incidents in four weeks.Three incidents in four weeks.

There were three equipment-related emergencies reported in three hospitals from late August to late Sept. 2026. A blaze occurred in the newborn intensive care unit at the District Women's Hospital Amravati, Maharashtra, on 24 August, killing three babies. A ventilator was reportedly sparked and an inquiry was ordered. A radiant warmer at Chhindwara District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh burst into flames on 22 August, killing one of the babies and injuring two others, officials said, claiming a spark in the heating filament caused the incident. Around 10 patients were reportedly shifted after a patient monitor exploded in the MICU-2 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Assam on 19 September. A connection was denied to an earlier death by the hospital.

An investigation is going on and no cause or contractor is to be taken for granted. However, equipment of this type is more susceptible to failure if it does not receive adequate maintenance, calibration, electrical protection and timely repairs, or if maintenance, calibration, electrical protection, and repairs are done on paper.

Where accountability should fall

A private partner selected through this process is therefore accountable when it fails to perform to those guidelines. A machine marked “functional” but overdue for calibration or missing accessories does not meet the contract. The authority that awards, monitors and pays for the contract shares responsibility for choosing well and enforcing it.

Since 2015, states have appointed service providers through competitive bidding under the Biomedical Equipment Management and Maintenance Programme (BEMMP). These contracts define what a provider must do: scheduled preventive maintenance, documented calibration, qualified engineers, set repair times, covered spares and accessories, and measured uptime.

The bidding process is there. Is it followed?

NHSRC’s model Request for Proposal lets states adapt terms to their financial rules. The concern is that some state tenders give heavy weight to company size, past project size and turnover. These show financial strength, not whether a provider calibrates equipment or supplies parts on time. Such designs can reduce competition and detach eligibility from patient safety. They do not, by themselves, prove bad intent.

What selection should actually measure

Bidders should be judged on verified delivery:

• Track record in the state: how long projects have run successfully, not only how large they were.

• Repeat downtime: how often the same equipment fails again.

• Penalties imposed: deductions a state has actually levied for service failures.

• Uptime by criticality: reported separately for critical equipment (ventilators, warmers, monitors) and non-critical equipment.

• Maintenance and spares: preventive maintenance and calibration compliance, and speed of spares supply.

• Avoidable state expenditure: spares or accessories hospitals bought that the contract already covered.

NHSRC sets uptime benchmarks of 95% for district hospitals, 90% for community health centres and 80% for primary health centres. One option worth testing is a qualifying cap on penalties, such as deductions of no more than 5% of certified billed value. This is a proposal, not a national rule, and should be paired with independently audited data.

Preventive maintenance, calibration and all-inclusive contracts

Preventive maintenance finds faults, such as a worn heating element, before a patient does. Calibration ensures a ventilator delivers the pressure its display shows and a pump delivers the dose it is set to.

A comprehensive maintenance contract that includes spares and accessories keeps cost, repair and accountability with one party. Without it, hospitals buy parts themselves and responsibility blurs.

The NHSRC framework already shows the way

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) issued BEMMP guidelines and a model RFP in 2015. NHSRC’s initial mapping found about 7.57 lakh devices in 29,115 public facilities, with 13% to 34% dysfunctional across states. What remains is using it faithfully:

• NHSRC should keep the model RFP current and publish common performance definitions.

• States should record reasons for departing from the model RFP and set up independent biomedical audit cells.

• District Collectors and hospitals should review critical-care equipment regularly, verify contractor data on the ward, reconcile spares purchases against invoices and contract terms each month, and withdraw unsafe devices immediately.

The test that counts

A dashboard showing 95% uptime does not tell a parent whether the warmer under their newborn is safe. India already has the guidelines and benchmarks. Providers must be held to them, and the authorities who select and supervise providers must apply them as written.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised