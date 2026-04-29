Where Objects Meet Behaviour: Inside Nihaarika Arora's Design Thinking

A person standing in front of a brick wall

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The work of Nihaarika Arora is at a curious junction - a junction between physical objects and user behaviour. She was trained in industrial design and subsequently, in human-computer interaction, which is indicative of a broader change in modern design thinking: no longer to design objects, but to design experiences.

The peculiarity of her method is a silent and conscious attention to the micro-interactions, i.e., to the minor and sometimes neglected details, by which people interact with objects in their everyday lives. It could be the percentage of a bottle, the design of a storage system, or the feel of a material; her work has always tried to ease the friction and introduce a sense of comfort to daily usage.

This change of thought has been influenced by a cross-disciplinary experience. Although her industrial design education provides the basis of her knowledge of materials, manufacturing, and structural logic, digital product design work adds to her knowledge of user journeys and behavioural patterns. The outcome is a practice that is fluid between the physical and the systemic.

Design at Scale: Navigating Commercial Realities

A significant part of Arora’s work unfolds within large-scale retail environments. At Core Home, she has contributed to product development across categories such as hydration and food storage spaces, where design must operate within the constraints of global markets.

Here, design is not just about aesthetics. It must align with manufacturing feasibility, supply chain realities, and price accessibility, all while maintaining a clear and consistent product identity. Her work in this context reflects a balance between creative intent and operational precision where every decision is shaped as much by production logic as by user need.

A person standing in front of a display

AI-generated content may be incorrect.From Retail to Institution: A Different Design Language

In contrast to the demands of mass production, her work within institutional platforms allows for a more distilled expression of design.

Her Modern Geometry Jewelry Stand, developed for the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Design Store, exemplifies this shift. Now retailed across MoMA’s locations in New York and Kyoto, the piece reflects a clarity of form and a disciplined production logic. Designed as a single-material object, it brings together structural simplicity and manufacturing efficiency qualities that align with MoMA’s curatorial focus on contemporary design.

The project has also received recognition across multiple international platforms, including the NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, London Design Awards, and the International Design Awards. Across these recognitions, a common thread emerges: an emphasis on clarity, usability, and thoughtful execution.

Independent Practice: Designing for Sensitivity and Context

Alongside her commercial and institutional work, Arora maintains an independent practice that allows her to explore more nuanced and often under-addressed design challenges.

One such project is Ora, a menstrual cup and applicator designed specifically to reduce the intimidation often associated with menstrual products among young users. The design focuses on usability and accessibility, addressing both physical interaction and emotional comfort. It reflects her broader interest in product systems where the experience extends beyond the object itself.

The project was recognised at the International Design Awards in the Personal & Lifestyle / Health & Wellness category, highlighting its user-centred approach to a sensitive and often overlooked space.

A Cross-Cultural Lens

Having lived and worked in both Mumbai and New York, Arora’s perspective is shaped by a cross-cultural sensibility. However, rather than relying on overt cultural references, her work draws from more subtle principles of balance, repetition, and spatial harmony.

These influences manifest not as visual motifs, but through proportion, materiality, and restraint. Identity, in her work, is less about surface and more about underlying structure.

The Discipline of Restraint

A defining characteristic of Arora’s practice is restraint not as a stylistic choice, but as a functional discipline.

Her approach involves stripping away anything that does not serve the user, allowing the core idea to emerge with clarity. This minimalism is closely tied to both usability and manufacturing efficiency. In projects like the Modern Geometry Jewellery Stand, material and form are guided as much by production logic as by visual coherence.

The result is a body of work that feels intuitive, objects that do not demand attention but integrate seamlessly into everyday life.

Design Rooted in Behaviour

At the heart of her process lies research. Before form takes shape, her work begins with understanding how people actually use objects, their habits, frustrations, and the informal workarounds they develop over time.

This behavioural insight often reveals that the problem is not the object itself, but the system surrounding it. In the case of jewelry storage, for instance, the challenge lay in the disconnect between existing storage solutions and user behaviour. By rethinking visibility and organisation, her design addresses the root issue rather than offering a superficial fix.

Building Practice Without Infrastructure

Operating as an independent designer comes with its own set of challenges. Without institutional backing, designers must navigate not only the creative process but also production, communication, and business development.

For Arora, credibility has been built gradually through iterative development, long-term collaborations, and consistent engagement across both industry and institutional platforms. Her growing visibility, supported by retail presence and international recognition, reflects this sustained effort.

As design continues to evolve across disciplines, Arora’s work reflects a broader redefinition of authorship. It is no longer limited to form-making, but extends into systems thinking, behavioural understanding, and cultural context. In this framework, design is not just about what an object looks like but how it works, how it feels, and how it fits into everyday life. And increasingly, it is in these quiet interactions that the true impact of design is felt.